Belgium's Federal Public Service Justice Digitally Advances With Extreme Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, in partnership with security services provider Orange Cyberdefense Belgium, today announced it has refreshed Belgium's Federal Public Service (FPS) Justice network infrastructure. The new network offers high-speed connectivity across 240 buildings that is 20 times faster than the previous network, enabling the digitization of the justice system's services, including court hearings and prison visitations, so they can now all be held remotely. It also enables over 23,000 employees and thousands of users, such as citizens and the police, to securely exchange information and access critical applications, improving operational efficiency.

Key Benefits:

Fast and Reliable Network Performance: ExtremeSwitching™ and ExtremeRouting™ technologies have given FPS Justice a robust and reliable network with increased bandwidth that absorbs speed mismatches and handles microbursts while offering high performance. Additionally, Extreme Fabric Connect™ creates a self-healing autonomic networking architecture that allows FPS Justice to perform upgrades and sub-second recovery of real time traffic without any degradation of service or performance.

ExtremeSwitching™ and ExtremeRouting™ technologies have given FPS Justice a robust and reliable network with increased bandwidth that absorbs speed mismatches and handles microbursts while offering high performance. Additionally, Extreme Fabric Connect™ creates a self-healing autonomic networking architecture that allows FPS Justice to perform upgrades and sub-second recovery of real time traffic without any degradation of service or performance. Simplified Network Management: Extreme Fabric Connect provides FPS Justice with a simplified, agile, and resilient infrastructure that makes network configuration and the deployment of new network devices and services much faster and easier for its IT team. Furthermore, it reduces both the risk of human error and the time for maintenance windows thanks to its ability to set and forget the network core during updates.

Extreme Fabric Connect provides FPS Justice with a simplified, agile, and resilient infrastructure that makes network configuration and the deployment of new network devices and services much faster and easier for its IT team. Furthermore, it reduces both the risk of human error and the time for maintenance windows thanks to its ability to set and forget the network core during updates. Operational Efficiency and Security:Extreme's Fabric Connect technology boosts operating efficiencies for FPS Justice by reducing the number of engineers required to manage its distributed network from 3 to 1, allowing the wider IT team to focus on other high value tasks. It also allows for the logical separation of consumer IoT devices from the justice system's corporate technologies and assets to help reduce risk and keep the network secure.

Executive Perspectives:

Jimmy De Laet, ICT Infrastructure Director, Federal Public Service Justice"Digitizing the justice system securely and at speed has been a long-standing objective of the Belgian government to both modernize and improve services. Thanks to Extreme Networks and Orange Cyberdefense Belgium arming us with a new network and 24/7 technical support, we have been able to meet this objective to improve information sharing and offer new digital services. Our new network is truly a game changer for the way our justice system operates."

Emmanuel David, Technical Director, Orange Cyberdefense Belgium"As Europe's leading security services provider, we strive to build a safer digital society when supporting businesses across the world. In any digitalization project, it is crucial to make sure the network itself not only offers reliable connectivity but resilience against potential security threats. By collaborating with Extreme, we have deployed a network which achieves just that by avoiding human errors and separating traffic flows where required."

Henk Bretveld, Country Manager Benelux, Extreme Networks"We are proud to refresh FPS Justice's network and support the digitization of its services alongside our long-standing partner, Orange Cyberdefense Belgium. From achieving better security to delivering high-speed connectivity across all 240 buildings, FPS Justice now has an advanced, reliable, and future-proof network that is ready to help make the Belgian justice system as effective and efficient as possible."

