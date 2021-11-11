Belgium Gift Card And Incentive Card Market Report 2021: Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics, Market Size And Forecast 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Belgium is expected to grow by 10.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 1448.2 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Belgium remains strong. The gift card industry in Belgium is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1310.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1958.9 million by 2025.

Gift card industry in Belgium has recorded subdued growth in 2020. The publisher expects a bounce back towards end of Q1 2021. Impact on gift card sector due to socio-economic environment driven by COVID-19 outbreak has been much less than overall gifting industry. This also means that gift card penetration in Belgium will increase more than previous forecast.

The broader growth in the gift card industry has been supported by growing popularity of digital gift cards. Another factor that is driving the growth of the gift card market in Belgium includes the corporate acceptance of the gift card. In particular, players are focusing on offering value added solutions to increase market share in corporate segment.

In Belgium, Monizze is one of the leading third party players in the gift card industry that provides gift vouchers to employers and individuals. Monizze offers 3-in-1 card that contains 3 extra-legal benefits (meal, eco and gift vouchers).

Apart from this, the ability to buy bitcoins using Amazon and other gift cards are also likely to boost the growth of the gift card market in the country. There is growing usage of gift cards as a way to trade in bitcoins. Some of the key players that offer gift cards for buying cryptocurrencies include paxful.com and bit4coin.net.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Belgium. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Etn Franz Colruyt NV

Delhaize Group Sa

Aldi Group

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Blokker Nederland BV

Total Spend on Gifts in Belgium

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Belgium

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Belgium

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Belgium

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Belgium

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Belgium

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Belgium

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iluc8i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belgium-gift-card-and-incentive-card-market-report-2021-intelligence-and-future-growth-dynamics-market-size-and-forecast-2016-2025-301422436.html

SOURCE Research and Markets