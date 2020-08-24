BELFOR Ranks No. 1 For 20th Consecutive Year On Qualified Remodeler Magazine's Top 500 List

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Holdings, Inc. (BELFOR), the global entity which operates a number of companies that complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, was recently ranked #1 in Qualified Remodeler Magazine's 42 nd annual Top 500 List.

For the 20 th consecutive year, this recognition celebrates BELFOR's achievements as the largest home improvement and remodeling firm in the nation. With a global reach made up of well-established local home-service brands, BELFOR is the prominent leader in disaster recovery and property restoration and is actively responding to international catastrophes, both big and small - including the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Being recognized as the top company on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List for the 20 th year in a row is a proud milestone and a true honor for our BELFOR family," said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Holdings, Inc. "Whether it's providing COVID-19 cleaning services or responding to any number of natural or man-made disasters, our team remains committed to restoring more than property. I am so proud of our dedicated team members who work hard each and every day to help rebuild communities, restore properties and most of all give hope to those in their time of need."

Qualified Remodeler 's annual Top 500 List is the longest ongoing recognition program in the remodeling industry. The highly sought-after honor is recognized as the benchmark of success among industry professionals, including those who offer remodeling services such as kitchen and bathroom remodels, room additions, whole-house remodels and insurance restoration.

View the full Top 500 rankings here . Learn more about BELFOR's COVID-19 cleaning services here . For more information or to contact BELFOR, please visit our website or call 800-856-3333.

About BELFOR Holdings, Inc.BELFOR Holdings, Inc. is a $2 billion entity that operates a number of companies across 450+ offices in more than 55 countries around the world, many of which complement the core work provided in the restoration industry, including BELFOR Property Restoration, the world's largest disaster restoration company. For nearly 75 years, BELFOR's 9,200 full-time restoration specialists have provided residential, commercial and industrial customers every service needed to help return to normal operations in the aftermath of man-made or natural disasters, including the global COVID-19 pandemic. From water and flood restoration services, fire and smoke recovery, structural damage repair, disinfection services and biohazard cleaning, to the recovery and restoration of equipment and vital documents, BELFOR has a rapid and proven response to "Restoring More Than Property." For more information, please visit www.belfor.com . "Like" BELFOR on Facebook and "Follow" @BELFORGroup on Twitter or @BELFORGroup on Instagram .

Alexandra Gort BELFOR Property Restoration 610-529-1502 alexandra.gort@us.belfor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belfor-ranks-no-1-for-20th-consecutive-year-on-qualified-remodeler-magazines-top-500-list-301117070.html

SOURCE BELFOR Holdings, Inc.