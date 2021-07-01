Belfonti Companies Fosters Long-Term Tenant Relationships

HAMDEN, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that several major tenant leases have been renewed at its Hamden, CT corporate campus.

Among the tenants who recently signed renewals are TransAct Technologies ( www.transact-tech.com); KinderCare Learning Centers, Inc. ( www.kindercare.com); the William Casper Graustein Memorial Fund ( www.wcgmf.org); VNA Community Healthcare, Inc. ( https://connecticuthomecare.org); and Community Investment Corp ( www.ciclending.com).

In addition to the lease renewals with existing tenants, several new leases for space at the Hamden campus have also been recently signed, including a new lease with SquareKnot Advisory Partners, LLC ( www.squareknotadvisory.com) and a new lease with Stevens & Boutilier Financial Advisors ( https://stevens-boutilier.wradvisors.com).

"In these days when the uncertainties raised by the COVID pandemic have left many businesses reluctant to enter into new leases, we are pleased to report that our tenants are prospering and confident in the future of both the State of Connecticut and their own businesses," said Michael Belfonti, the founder and CEO of Belfonti Companies, LLC.

Michael Belfonti and the professional men and women who make up his real estate team pride themselves on their ability to forge long-term business partnerships with the tenants they serve. Company CFO Marc Franzman stated, "Our Hamden location also serves as Belfonti's corporate headquarters, so the close physical proximity to these tenants permits us to provide prompt, personalized service and to forge strong personal relationships as well."

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC, headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Under the leadership of Michael Belfonti (the company's founder, president and CEO), the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed billions of dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment units, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. www.belfonti.com

