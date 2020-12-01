Belden To Hold Virtual Investor Day On December 15

Belden Inc. (BDC) - Get Report, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will hold its investor day on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. The meeting will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Eastern. Roel Vestjens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a detailed update on the Company's strategy for creating shareholder value. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Belden will provide a live webcast. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available via Belden's Investor Relations website at http://investor.belden.com. The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 800-437-2398; the dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 720-452-9102. The presentation materials and webcast will remain available after the event.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc

