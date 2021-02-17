Belden Launches Same-Day Shipping Service For 64 Fiber Products

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, has announced a new Fiber Same-Day Shipping service to help installers and low-voltage/power-limited systems integrators get the fiber solutions they need faster to keep...

Belden Inc. (BDC) - Get Report, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, has announced a new Fiber Same-Day Shipping service to help installers and low-voltage/power-limited systems integrators get the fiber solutions they need faster to keep projects moving.

In the midst of COVID-19, supply-chain issues and workforce challenges, this same-day service will support faster cabling deployments. By maintaining an extensive fiber cable and connectivity inventory, Belden can ship products precisely when they're needed so installers get exactly what they want—when they need it—without having to store or move it.

To take advantage of Belden's Fiber Same-Day Shipping service, installers simply select the fiber cabling and connectivity solutions they want, send a PO to orderservices@belden.com (or orderservicesca@belden.com for customers in Canada), specify same-day shipping, choose the shipping method, provide a shipping account number and Belden takes care of the rest.

Product orders received by 2pm EST on a business day will be processed as a same-day order. Orders received after 2pm EST will be processed as a same-day order on the following business day.

The Fiber Same-Day Shipping service includes more than 64 of Belden's trusted fiber products, including its Fiber Express cables, patch panels, patch cords and field-terminated connectors.

"With so many of our customers doing what they can to accelerate project timelines, Belden wanted to improve product availability and accessibility to make it faster and easier for them to get the fiber solutions they need," says Kikie Kunplin, product manager for fiber systems at Belden. "Our fiber systems are unique in their ability to offer superior performance and a more cost-effective, faster and less complex installation process—and now they can be shipped quickly as well."

To learn more about Belden's Fiber Same-Day Shipping service, visit www.belden.com/same-day.

Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise environments. Only Belden's innovative enterprise connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden's extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security and access control to keep information running smoothly. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden's unique offering.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

