Belden Complements I/O Systems Portfolio With New IO-Link Master Solutions

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its Lumberg Automation LioN family to further advance IIoT connectivity in industrial automation.

Belden Inc. (BDC) - Get Report, a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its Lumberg Automation LioN family to further advance IIoT connectivity in industrial automation.

The powerful new LioN-X IO-Link Masters provide a faster, more reliable and secure approach to collecting, converting and transmitting sensor and actuator data in automated production environments and is IO-Link specification V1.1.3 ready. Now with increased speed capabilities, the advanced solution enables manufacturers to optimize production processes and improve efficiency through state-of-the-art connectivity.

"The LioN-X portfolio enables our customers to deploy a full connectivity solution as they transition to Industry 4.0," said Brian Lieser, VP and Managing Director Industrial Network Solutions at Belden. "The future-ready solution is at the core of providing secure communication from the sensor to the cloud."

Available in two new variations - the LioN-X, built for maximum performance, and the cost-effective LioN-Xlight - each product line offers a flexible solution to meet the needs of any manufacturing operation for machine connectivity and data collection.

With the LioN-X family, users benefit from:

Versatile protocol communication, easily connecting digital I/O signals and IO-Link devices for a variety of fieldbuses, as well as supporting IIoT integration for cloud applications.

easily connecting digital I/O signals and IO-Link devices for a variety of fieldbuses, as well as supporting IIoT integration for cloud applications. Easy to configure with the LioN-Management Suite V2.0, an advanced software solution that speeds the time to configure both the LioN-X and IO-Link devices.

with the LioN-Management Suite V2.0, an advanced software solution that speeds the time to configure both the LioN-X and IO-Link devices. Fast data transfer with cycle times around 1ms , ensuring that IO-Link data reaches controllers quickly and reliably.

, ensuring that IO-Link data reaches controllers quickly and reliably. Innovative security functionality, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access to equipment and the network with ACHILLES and vulnerability-tested data transmission.

minimizing the risk of unauthorized access to equipment and the network with ACHILLES and vulnerability-tested data transmission. Unmatched power and connectivity through its M12 Power L-coded connectors.

"As manufacturers look to increase the efficiency of their operations through advanced automation, a simple and flexible solution that can streamline data collection and distribution offers them significant advantages," said Svenja Litz, product manager at Belden. "The LioN-X portfolio is designed specifically for that purpose - providing seamless integration into many different PLC and cloud environments, allowing high-speed applications for maximum productivity, and providing additional industry-certified security."

The LioN-X family is housed within a proven, strong design for durability and reliability even in the harsh environments of machine building, food and beverage, automotive, and metal manufacturing. The products' smaller footprint optimizes space utilization and streamlines connections to improve productivity, security and network management.

For more information on the new LioN-X family, please visit belden.com/lion-x

In a world moving toward new levels of interoperability made possible by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), visibility is vital to operators as they face increasing demands to receive, analyze and share data. Belden's industrial connectivity solutions address these needs head on. With more connected machines, rising data volumes and increasing productivity demands, customers can count on Belden cable and Lumberg Automation and Hirschmann industrial connectors for a complete communications infrastructure designed to last. Belden's customized systems provide high levels of performance and reliability to help a wide range of industrial automation applications handle the growth of intelligent, networked devices and robust analytics. Visit https://www.lumberg-automationusa.com to learn more.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, USA, and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, Hirschmann, Lumberg Automation and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005109/en/