BELAY Wins Category Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces 2021

Nearly 92% of BELAY's employees surveyed said it's a great place to work, marking the second year BELAY has been recognized

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BELAY, a virtual staffing company that offers assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021.

Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/ June 2021 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces, vibrant company cultures, and deep employee engagement whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

The recognition marks the fourth outstanding honor for BELAY in 2021. BELAY was recently awarded Atlanta's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pacesetter Awards. It was also recently recognized by Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 HR & Staffing Companies to Watch. Additionally, FlexJobs also recognized BELAY on its annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021.

But creating an exceptional workplace is something that BELAY has cultivated with intentionality since its inception in 2010.

"While we've won this award previously, it remains as extraordinary an honor as ever," says BELAY CEO Tricia Sciortino. "Culture isn't something that can be established and abandoned. We are incredibly intentional about maintaining it in all that we do every day, so we're humbled to be recognized for it again."

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. identified 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace.

And this year, 100 percent of surveyed BELAY employees were engaged by their work.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk. " [T]his year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic.

"BELAY has gone [to] extraordinary lengths to attract, develop, and maintain its workforce."

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work, such as employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

"It came as no surprise to learn that 'fun' was the word our employees most chose to best describe our work environment in their surveys," BELAY VP of HR Krisha Buehler says. "Fun is actually one of our core company values so it's integral to our culture."

Staying aligned with its overall projected growth of 30 percent for the year, BELAY started 2021 with 84 corporate employees, has already grown to more than 110, and projects a 48-percent cumulative growth in human capital by year's end.

BELAY also forecasts growing its roster of virtual assistants, bookkeepers, social media strategists, and website specialists by nearly seven percent month-over-month through the end of the year to meet client demands.

"We know that all hard work and no fun does not make for a great work environment," BELAY COO Lisa Zeeveld says. "A fun, authentic culture cultivates a team dedicated to your mission, vision and values. And it's the fun, little things that can make a huge difference for creating an exceptional workplace."

