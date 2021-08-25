Belabumbum And Joyja Drop Innovative Femtech, Sustainable Leak-Proof Underwear, And Ultra-Absorbent Nursing Pads Collection

In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Belabumbum and Joyja collaborate on an affordable line for mothers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belabumbum —a line of ethically sourced loungewear & intimates made specially for mothers—announces today that they're collaborating with fellow Adore Me Sister Brand: Joyja . Joyja's the creator of the eco-friendly period panty—and together, they're launching a line of leak-proof underwear and ultra-absorbent nursing pads.

According to reports, one in three women experience fluid releases during pregnancy and after birth for a variety of reasons—including bladder pressure, 'peezing,' irregular postpartum bleeding, and of course, breastfeeding. The new Femtech innovations combine Belabumbum's maternity expertise with Joyja's leak-proof technology for a line of products that are moisture-absorbing, odor-neutralizing, and reusable.

"We're thrilled to deliver innovative products that provide solutions for women throughout their motherhood journey with our Sister Brand, Joyja," said Heidi Rauch, Founder of Belabumbum. "Being part of the Adore Me group has given us access to advanced production technology, while honoring our roots as an ethically sourced brand with our smaller manufacturers throughout the Americas."

The new line of underwear—made from OEKO-TEX certified fabrics—is moisture-absorbing, odor-neutralizing, leak-proof, and reusable. The nursing pads in the new line hold up to 8x more liquid than the leading washable nursing pad (up to 30 ml of breastmilk) and are more environmentally friendly than any disposable nursing pad on the market.

To purchase items from this collection or to learn more, please visit the website .

About BelabumbumBelabumbum was born in 2001 with a social mission to provide employment opportunities to small manufacturers in Latin America, and to connect their products with markets around the world. The company's commitment to women's well-being extends along its supply chain—from the seamstress who bastes the first stitches, to the women in the trenches of motherhood.

Belabumbum was acquired by Adore Me in 2019.

About JoyjaJoyja was launched with a mission to make periods better for everyone—starting with the creation of the four-layered, ultra-absorbent Happy Period Panty. The company's state-of-the-art technology is made with comfort, accessibility, and sustainability in mind. Joyja also works to put an end to period poverty by donating a pair of panties (with every purchase) to one of the 350 million women in the world who do not have access to sanitary products.

Joyja was founded by Adore Me in 2020, it becoming the first brand in their Sister Brand Incubator.

About Adore MeFounded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand serving women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service, a series of innovation-driven Sister Brands, and a never-before-seen sustainability model.

