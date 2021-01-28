BEKO Appliance's New US President Zach Elkin To Declare 2021 The Year Of Health And Wellbeing At The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show®

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEKO Appliance's US President Zach Elkin will declare 2021 "The Year of Health and Wellbeing" at the all-virtual Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) starting February 9, 2021. Beko's Virtual Booth at KBIS, North America's largest kitchen and bath design trade show, will showcase Beko's full line of products, the result of intense research into what American consumers want and need to make their lives more energy efficient, convenient, and healthier.

"Beko has long been ahead of the curve - on health, wellness and sustainability - with its dedication to putting more carbon-neutral products into American kitchens," explains Elkin. "All of this is why, here at Beko, we're declaring that 2021 is going to be the year of health and wellbeing—our biggest commitment ever to promoting healthy and sustainable living through award-winning technology."

Ranked as the leading home appliance brand in Europe, Beko believes that by putting premium technology within reach, everyone can achieve the goal of a healthy life. The company's full product line features 29 kitchen and laundry appliances on the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient list—a distinction reserved for energy efficient products that also deliver the latest in technological innovation.

As this year's KBIS Opening Ceremonies and KBIS Design Product Award Ceremonies Sponsor, Beko invites all attendees to visit KBIS and Beko's virtual booth at the all-virtual event taking place February 9-12, 2021.

NEW PRODUCT: Beko French Door Refrigerator

Beko meets the growing demand for kitchen appliances that promote healthy living with the new environmentally friendly 36" French 3-Door refrigerator. Beko's remarkable EverFresh+ ® and Active Fresh Blue Light technology, meticulous temperature management, and precise humidity control combine to keep fresh food fresher up to 30% longer than an average refrigerator - up to 30 days. Fruits and vegetables retain vitamins and nutrients with this amazing technology that simulates natural light conditions, extending the photosynthesis process. Beko's new refrigerator is exquisitely designed for counter depth installation, has a fingerprint-proof exterior, and offers a new sleek interior stainless rear wall that helps stabilize temperatures. The Beko BFFD3624XSS features innovative compressor technology, extremely low ozone depletion, and efficient cooling while performing as silent as your neighborhood library. And the industry-leading capacity Beko Turbo Ice Maker is an instant family favorite by cranking out up to 11 pounds of ice a day.

"Through looking at and understanding consumer behavior, we at Beko aim to bring purposeful new technologies, across all product lines, that respect the planet and make everyday life easier for users," said Salih Zeki Bugay, Director of Marketing & Product Management, Beko US Inc. "Food preservation is key with cooling appliances, so we offer innovative features such as EverFresh+® to not ju st one unit, but to nearly the entire line up of refrigeration products offered in different sizes to meet numerous space and use needs."

Meet the Beko Team and Enter to Win a Suite of Beko Kitchen Products at KBIS

Meet the Beko US Appliances team at KBIS and learn how Beko technologies are purposefully made with the health and wellbeing of our customers top of mind. Consumers are focused on sustainability in practice, which is why we are so proud to have received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Beko's outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency for four years in a row, 2017 -2020, a first for any appliance manufacturer. Plus, when you stop by Beko's Virtual Booth, you can enter to win a kitchen suite package with our latest health and wellness focused technology. Valued up to $10,000, this package includes Beko's full white glove service for delivery and installation.

Coming Fall 2021

After learning and growing through a long year of Covid-19, Beko has developed new products focused on health and hygiene, sanitization, and safety and we cannot wait to share all the news! Stay tuned for what's in store from Beko with our fall line-up of new products.

For more information on Beko US products and services visit our website at www.Beko.com/us-en. Or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Beko US Inc.

Beko US, Inc. is the U.S subsidiary of Arçelik A.Ş. operating in more than 140 countries. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector. Beko US Inc. is committed to developing highly energy efficient home appliances that deliver advanced technology and superior features, empowering your family to live healthier. Four years in a row, from 2017 to 2020, a first for any appliance manufacturer, Beko US, Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019 and 2020, Beko US, Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For more information visit www.beko.com/us-en.

About Arçelik:

Founded in 1955, Arçelik is one of the leading players in the electronics and home appliances industry. The company is present in 146 countries, has 30,000 employees, 23 production units in 9 countries ( Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh) and 35 sales and marketing offices worldwide. The company owns 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Dawlance, Voltas Beko, Altus) and is listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. For more information visit www.arcelikglobal.com.

