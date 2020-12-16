Beijing HONKON Announced The Launch Of New Technology For The Beauty Industry At Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The experts at Beijing HONKON know that keeping in good shape, boosting the immune system and rejuvenating the body's cells are not only ideal ways to strengthen overall physical resilience, but also essential during this challenging year.

HONG KONG, Dec 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's first ever Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, Beijing HONKON's launch of the 'Build Muscles & Burns Fat' and 'Thermal Osmotic Regeneration System' machines provide immune-boosting solutions to the specific challenges created by 2020.

Optimal Reshaping Technology

The Build Muscles & Burns Fat machine uses HI-EMT (High Energy Focused Electromagnetic Wave) to continuously expand and contract the muscles, giving the equivalent of an extreme workout. This serves to swiftly reshape the internal structure of the muscles, boost the growth of myofibrils, producing new protein chains and muscle fibres. The result is an increase in muscle density and volume, equally useful to fast track fitness whether you are a weekend warrior, a daily gym member or a complete newcomer to exercise.

The machine has a dual purpose, which makes it just as popular for weight loss. The HI-EMT technology that causes the muscles to reach their 100% contraction limit also boosts fat breakdown. The resulting fatty acids accumulate in fat cells, which die when the concentration becomes too high and are safely excreted by the body's normal metabolism resulting in weight loss and toning.

Regeneration at Cellular Level

The Thermal Osmotic Regeneration System uses EMS Electric Pulse Therapy at 448kHz. The endogenous heat technology balances the positive and negative ion exchange in the body, facilitating the repair and regeneration of damaged cells. Human cells naturally exchange positive and negative ions every day, but when the exchange slows or stops, cells become damaged or necrotic, and the cause of various diseases and pain.

About Beijing HONKON Technologies Co., Ltd

A leading professional medical and beauty equipment manufacturer, Beijing HONKON Technologies has been engaged in research, design, manufacture, distribution and service for the beauty industry for over 21 years.

The company's stable of products include machines for skin analysis, laser hair removal, fractional lasers, liposonix slimming and shaping, cryolipolysis weight loss, IPL, water and oxygen jets, micro bubble facial machines and also technologies for home use beauty. Most are approved by to ISO9001, ISO13485, CE93/42/EEC, EMC, SFDA, TGA and FDA.

Headquartered in Beijing, Beijing HONKON's footprint extends over 4768sqm with over 600 employees including 50 skilled engineers in their R&D team dedicated to OEM and ODM, training, tech support and maintenance services.

Beijing HONKON exports to North and South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australia, where the brand name is well known, its reputation and awareness high.

For product enquiry, please contact Carrisa Lee at 86-13911279992 or send an email to americamanager@honkonlaser.com.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

