BeiGene And NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Announce Approval In Saudi Arabia Of BRUKINSA® (Zanubrutinib) For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, a specialty company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions established to bridge the access gap by partnering with global pharma and biotech companies, today announced that BRUKINSA ® (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. BeiGene and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals are working together to bring BRUKINSA to healthcare providers and people living with MCL in Saudi Arabia and other MENA markets following regulatory approvals.

"Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality in Saudi Arabia, representing a significantly unmet need for those living with diseases, such as MCL. BRUKINSA is a next-generation BTK inhibitor designed to improve tolerability issues often associated with the class and has demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory MCL," said Dr. Ahmad Absi, Hematology Section Head at the National Guard Health Affairs in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are delighted that MCL patients in Saudi Arabia will now have access to BRUKINSA, a potentially best-in-class BTK inhibitor. Driven by our belief— Cancer has no borders. Neither do we, BeiGene is committed to expanding access to high-impact medicines for all patients who need them. With approval in Saudi Arabia and in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, we are working with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals to bring BRUKINSA to more patients in the MENA region," commented Mohammed Al-Kapany, Senior Director of New Markets in MENA at BeiGene.

"The approval of BRUKINSA in Saudi Arabia represents an important milestone in our ongoing collaboration with BeiGene. With this differentiated BTK inhibitor now approved in two markets in the MENA region, we are one step closer to reaching patients living with MCL with new treatment options," remarked Joe Henein, President and CEO of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals.

The recommended dose of BRUKINSA is either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg once daily, taken orally with or without food. The dose may be adjusted for adverse reactions and reduced for patients with severe hepatic impairment and certain drug interactions.

About Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) is the third most common cancer in Saudi Arabia, 1 with approximately 1,700 new cases in 2020. 2 MCL is rare form of NHL, accounting for five percent of all cases. It develops in the outer edge of a lymph node called the mantle zone. Mantle cell lymphoma occurs more often in men than in women. It is usually diagnosed in people in their early 60s. 3 MCL has a poor prognosis, with a median survival of three to four years, and is often diagnosed at a later stage of disease. 4

About BRUKINSA

BRUKINSA is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) discovered by BeiGene scientists that is currently being evaluated globally in a broad clinical program as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies to treat various B-cell malignancies. Because new BTK is continuously synthesized, BRUKINSA was specifically designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity. With differentiated pharmacokinetics compared to other approved BTK inhibitors, BRUKINSA has been demonstrated to inhibit the proliferation of malignant B cells within a number of disease relevant tissues.

BRUKINSA is approved in the following indications and regions:

For the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (United States, November 2019)*;

For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2020)**;

For the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2020)**;

For the treatment of relapsed or refractory MCL (United Arab Emirates, February 2021);

For the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) in adult patients (Canada, March 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy (China, June 2021)**;

For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Canada, July 2021);

For the treatment of MCL in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Chile, July 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Brazil, August 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with WM (United States, August 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one anti-CD20-based regimen (United States, September 2021)*;

For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Singapore, October 2021);

For the treatment of MCL in patients who have received at least one prior therapy (Israel, October 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with WM who have received at least one prior therapy, or in first line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy (Australia, October 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy (Australia, October 2021);

For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Russia, October 2021); and

For the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one previous therapy (Saudi Arabia, November 2021).

To date, more than 20 marketing authorization applications have been submitted for BRUKINSA for various indications.

* This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

** This indication was approved under conditional approval. Complete approval for this indication may be contingent upon results from ongoing randomized, controlled confirmatory clinical trials.

IMPORTANT U.S. SAFETY INFORMATION FOR BRUKINSA (ZANUBRUTINIB)

Warnings and Precautions

Hemorrhage

Fatal and serious hemorrhagic events have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher hemorrhage including intracranial and gastrointestinal hemorrhage, hematuria and hemothorax have been reported in 3.4% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Hemorrhage events of any grade occurred in 35% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy.

Bleeding events have occurred in patients with and without concomitant antiplatelet or anticoagulation therapy. Co-administration of BRUKINSA with antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications may further increase the risk of hemorrhage.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of bleeding. Discontinue BRUKINSA if intracranial hemorrhage of any grade occurs. Consider the benefit-risk of withholding BRUKINSA for 3-7 days pre- and post-surgery depending upon the type of surgery and the risk of bleeding.

Infections

Fatal and serious infections (including bacterial, viral, or fungal) and opportunistic infections have occurred in patients with hematological malignancies treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher infections occurred in 27% of patients, most commonly pneumonia. Infections due to hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation have occurred.

Consider prophylaxis for herpes simplex virus, pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia and other infections according to standard of care in patients who are at increased risk for infections. Monitor and evaluate patients for fever or other signs and symptoms of infection and treat appropriately.

Cytopenias

Grade 3 or 4 cytopenias, including neutropenia (26%), thrombocytopenia (11%) and anemia (8%) based on laboratory measurements, developed in patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Grade 4 neutropenia occurred in 13% of patients, and Grade 4 thrombocytopenia occurred in 3.6% of patients.

Monitor complete blood counts regularly during treatment and interrupt treatment, reduce the dose, or discontinue treatment as warranted. Treat using growth factor or transfusions, as needed.

Second Primary Malignancies

Second primary malignancies, including non-skin carcinoma, have occurred in 14% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. The most frequent second primary malignancy was non-melanoma skin cancer, reported in 8% of patients. Other second primary malignancies included malignant solid tumors (4.0%), melanoma (1.7%) and hematologic malignancies (1.2%). Advise patients to use sun protection and monitor patients for the development of second primary malignancies.

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter were reported in 3.2% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Patients with cardiac risk factors, hypertension, and acute infections may be at increased risk. Grade 3 or higher events were reported in 1.1% of patients treated with BRUKINSA monotherapy. Monitor signs and symptoms for atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter and manage as appropriate.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on findings in animals, BRUKINSA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Administration of zanubrutinib to pregnant rats during the period of organogenesis caused embryo-fetal toxicity including malformations at exposures that were 5 times higher than those reported in patients at the recommended dose of 160 mg twice daily. Advise women to avoid becoming pregnant while taking BRUKINSA and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise men to avoid fathering a child during treatment and for 1 week after the last dose.

If this drug is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to a fetus.

Adverse reactions

The most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in ≥ 30% of patients who received BRUKINSA (N = 847) included decreased neutrophil count (54%), upper respiratory tract infection (47%), decreased platelet count (41%), hemorrhage (35%), decreased lymphocyte count (31%), rash (31%) and musculoskeletal pain (30%).

Drug Interactions

CYP3A Inhibitors: When BRUKINSA is co-administered with a strong CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg once daily. For coadministration with a moderate CYP3A inhibitor, reduce BRUKINSA dose to 80 mg twice daily.

CYP3A Inducers: Avoid coadministration with moderate or strong CYP3A inducers.

Specific Populations

Hepatic Impairment:The recommended dose of BRUKINSA for patients with severe hepatic impairment is 80 mg orally twice daily.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information at www.beigene.com/PDF/BRUKINSAUSPI.pdf and Patient Information at www.beigene.com/PDF/BRUKINSAUSPPI.pdf.

BeiGene Oncology

BeiGene is committed to advancing hematology, immuno-oncology and targeted therapies in order to bring impactful and affordable medicines to patients across the globe. We have a growing R&D team of approximately 2,300 colleagues dedicated to advancing more than 90 clinical trials involving more than 13,000 patients and healthy subjects. Our expansive portfolio is directed by a predominantly internalized clinical development team supporting trials in more than 40 countries or regions. We currently market three medicines discovered and developed in our labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA in the United States, China, Canada, Australia and additional international markets; and non-FC-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab and PARP inhibitor pamiparib in China. BeiGene has a high quality, innovative science and medicine organization and is a leader in China with a large oncology focused commercial team.

BeiGene also partners with innovative companies who share our goal of developing therapies to address global health needs. We commercialize a range of oncology medicines in China licensed from Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb. We also plan to address greater areas of unmet need globally through our collaborations including with Amgen, Bio-Thera, EUSA Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, and Zymeworks. BeiGene has also entered into a collaboration with Novartis granting Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio of more than 40 clinical candidates, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our own capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for two billion more people by 2030. BeiGene has a growing global team of over 7,700 colleagues across five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

About NewBridge Pharmaceuticals

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals is a regional specialty company with a comprehensive pharmaceutical platform of services and expertise, established to bridge the access gap and partner with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize U.S. Food and Drug Administration or European Medicines Agency approved innovative therapeutics that address unmet medical needs into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

For more information, please visit www.nbpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding plans for development and commercialization of BRUKINSA in Saudi Arabia, MENA and other markets, the potential commercial opportunity for BRUKINSA, plans for making BRUKINSA accessible to patients in Saudi Arabia, MENA and other markets, the potential for BRUKINSA to be a best-in-class BTK inhibitor and to provide improved clinical benefits to patients, and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the headings "BeiGene Oncology" and "About BeiGene". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the BeiGene's clinical development, regulatory, commercial, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

