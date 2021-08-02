BEHR Paint X Zillow Release Color Palette That May Help Homeowners See More Dollar Signs

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting is a cost-effective way to increase the market value of your home and the color you choose could play a significant role. BEHR® Paint and Zillow have partnered to curate a palette of inviting interior paint colors that enhance a buyer's first impression and could ultimately increase the return on investment (ROI) of the home.

Based on findings from a 2021 Zillow-commissioned paint analysis of nearly 1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers, this palette of BEHR colors includes a range of hues that have the potential to increase the price a buyer is willing to offer on a home by nearly $5,000.*

"We believe in the value painting can bring to a home," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Behr Paint Company. "The compelling study from Zillow allowed Behr to curate a collection of colors that suggests the potential return on investment a fresh coat of paint can provide when putting a home on the market."

The 12-color palette includes a mix of light neutrals, versatile grays, and warm whites for the gathering spaces of the home, and a variety of blues for personal spaces like the main bedroom and bathroom. Zillow's research found that recent and prospective buyers said they were more interested in touring and buying a home with a light blue bathroom and, on average, were willing to pay 1.6 percent more than expected -- or nearly $5,000 on a typical U.S. home.*

The primary bedroom is the best place to go dark if homeowners are thinking about resale. Dark blue bedrooms scored nine out of 10, and on average were associated with a nearly $1,500 offer premium.* It also pays to play it safe when it comes to selecting paint colors in the common spaces of the home like the kitchen and living room. White is preferred in the kitchen while light grey in the living room creates a soothing and welcoming atmosphere. The full color palette from Behr and Zillow is detailed below.

"Color can evoke a strong emotional and psychological response to a space," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color & Creative for Behr. "Blues, greys, greens and whites, are timeless, calming colors that allow potential buyers to see a home as a fresh, clean slate. They can then picture themselves, and their personal furnishings, filling the space to make memories in years to come."

BEHR X Zillow Interior Color Palette

The colors featured in the BEHR and Zillow Interior Color Palette are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. To learn more about the partnership and find project inspiration using the palette, visit a local The Home Depot Color Solutions Center, or visit behr.com/zillow.

* Price premiums were calculated based on a typical U.S. home value of $290,000.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects, and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (MAS) - Get Report.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

