Behavioral Health Leader Jameson Norton Appointed COO Of Newport Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced the appointment of Jameson Norton, MBA, FACHE, to Chief Operating Officer. Norton is an accomplished healthcare executive, Vanderbilt Health Care MBA graduate, and Marine Corps veteran.

"Jameson is a terrific addition to the Newport leadership team, and we are thrilled to have him on board," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer. "He has a depth of experience developing and delivering the highest quality clinical care and a proven ability to build strong teams, actualize growth opportunities, and improve performance and patient satisfaction. These skills are tremendously valuable as we continue to expand our services to help more people in need of clinically sophisticated, evidence-based mental health treatment."

Norton most recently served as CEO of Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics where he led behavioral health services for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, and school-based mental health programs administered by Vanderbilt. During this time, he helped elevate Vanderbilt's role as a national leader in behavioral health education, research, and personalized care and achieved unprecedented growth in outpatient, inpatient, emergency psychiatry, telehealth, and integrated behavioral health services across VUMC. Before leading at Vanderbilt, he served as a hospital CEO with Acadia Healthcare in Tampa where he oversaw a large inpatient expansion and launched three new services including a military program commended for its innovative approach to empowering post traumatic growth and recovery. Norton is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a Fellow of the Nashville Healthcare Council, and a Marine Corps infantry officer including seven years of distinguished service on active duty. Norton still finds time to mentor prison inmates and serves as the Board Chair for the National Association of Behavioral Healthcare in Washington, D.C.

"I am very excited to work with the outstanding Newport Healthcare leadership team to enhance current services and advance strategic growth of their remarkable clinical model across new locations at a time when access to personalized care and healing has never been more urgent for young people and their families," said Norton.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

