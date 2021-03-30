Before The Butcher's UNCUT And Mainstream Products Are Now Available Online, Exclusively On ShopVejii.com

Vejii is also announcing the exclusive launch of the new Mainstream line from Before the Butcher Foods, online at ShopVejii.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd.,through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc. ("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Before the Butcher, a plant-based brand of delicious, affordably priced, plant-based meat products. Before the Butcher's line of plant-based meats is now available online, exclusively on ShopVejii.com. This includes the full UNCUT ® line and Mainstream™ burger products.

UNCUT ® is one of the only plant-based meat alternatives that is priced similarly to a traditional beef patty. UNCUT ® and Mainstream™ products will be cold-packed and can be delivered within 2-3 business days across the United States.

"Not only does Before the Butcher offer great tasting products, but the prices for its plant-based meat alternatives are comparable to those of a traditional beef product," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "Our mission is to make eating vegan, or simply integrating more plant-based foods into your life, simple and affordable. There is often a misconception that choosing a plant-based diet can be more expensive, so we are proud to be able to offer competitive prices for consumers, while also supporting small businesses across the U.S."

"Vejii is the perfect distribution partner for our line of UNCUT products and Mainstream patties," said Danny O'Malley, President and Founder of Before the Butcher. "As our customer base grows, the e-commerce efforts need to scale as well. No matter if customers are ordering from California, Massachusetts or Wyoming, they can rest assured that Vejii will quickly and reliably deliver UNCUT products straight to their front door."

The company's direct relationship with Before the Butcher will allow for increased margin, and faster shipping times. Exclusive deals like this deal with UNCUT ® allow Vejii to give customers access to the newest brands on the market that use leading food science and formulations.

The product line includes the UNCUT ® plant-based burger, UNCUT ® plant-based savory chicken burger, Uncut ® plant-based roasted turkey burger and the 2019 FABI Award recipient, the UNCUT ® plant-based breakfast sausage patty. Vejii will also have initial exclusivity on the Mainstream line of products.

The plant-based meat market is predicted to grow from $3.6 billion in 2020 to $4.2 billion by 2021 [1]. And by 2040, 60 percent of meat sales are predicted to be plant-based or cultured meat products. [2]

"We are proud to have online exclusivity for a high-quality line of products like Mainstream ®,'' said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings. "Our vegan marketplace offers a range of products which are accessible in a consolidated shopping experience. This provides incredible value for the Vejii shopper. We will continue to work hard for our customers to ensure they have access to the best brands at the best prices."

About Before the ButcherBefore the Butcher offers the market's largest and most diverse portfolio of plant-based meat alternatives, serving the growing number of consumers interested in reducing their meat consumption. Meatless options sold under the company's premium UNCUT brand range from beef, chicken and turkey burgers, breakfast sausage patties and a variety of meatless grounds - available through both retail and foodservice channels - to chorizo, pulled pork, ground Italian sausage, chicken chunks, beef tips and other items designed specifically for foodservice use. The company also produces an economy-priced Mainstream brand. For more information, visit www.btbfoods.com

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

VejiiHoldings.com

