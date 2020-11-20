Beer TV Host, Comedian, And Entrepreneur Zane Lamprey Named Craft Beer Marketing Awards' Inaugural 2020 'Man Of The Year'

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) announced TV host, comedian and entrepreneur Zane Lamprey as recipient of the first-ever 2020 'Man of the Year' Award. Lamprey, who serves as a CBMAS judge was voted in by fellow industry peers.

"I had a professor in college tell me that drinking beer wouldn't advance my career. He was wrong!" Zane laughed, "I couldn't be more honored to be the first Craft Beer Marketing Awards Man of the Year. I'd say I'm speechless, but as a comedian I'm not capable of that."

Zane first introduced audiences to the world of beer as host of the award-winning TV series Three Sheets on Travel Channel (and Hulu) . He followed that up with Drinking Made Easy on Mark Cuban's HDNet, a show about all thing's alcohol, including production, consumption and celebration. He went on to host Chug on National Geographic Channel (and Netflix) and Four Sheets for DrinkTV. In 2020, Zane's 71-city comedy tour, scheduled at breweries across the USA was sidelined due to COVID, and is planned to resume once quarantine is over.

"For over a decade, the name Zane Lamprey has been synonymous with beer," said CBMAS co-founder, Jim McCune. "I first saw Zane on the TV show Three Sheets, where he introduced us to libations from all over the world. He did so with a genuine appreciation for the locals and a hilarious sense of humor that kept us entertained. This was inspiring to me, and a big part of why I'm in the beer industry today."

The CBMAS recognize 34 beer-marketing categories celebrating the best of craft beverages. Presenting sponsor, Hillebrand supports CBMAS mission to honor the individuals and teams who promote beer industry growth through their innovative and creative marketing, branding, fine arts, and design.

This year, CBMAS have extended into judging hard seltzer, cider, and mead, added new categories, and also expanded the awards competition internationally. CBMAS is currently accepting entries from around the world to be judged by more than 300 industry professionals.

ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS

The CBMAs were developed to recognize and award the very best marketing in the brewing industry across the globe. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are invited to enter their top work. For more info, please visit CraftBeerMarketingAwards.com

