Beer Packaging Market In The Metal & Glass Containers Industry To Grow By $ 1.45 Billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer packaging market is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period.
The report on the beer packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of online retailing, the rising demand for beer in emerging economies, and the increased use of PET bottles for beer packaging.
The beer packaging market analysis includes material and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increased use of PET bottles for beer packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the beer packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The beer packaging market covers the following areas:
Beer Packaging Market SizingBeer Packaging Market ForecastBeer Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Nampak Ltd.
- O-I Glass Inc.
- Plastipak Holdings Inc.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Tetra Laval International SA
- WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/beer-packaging-market-industry-analysis
