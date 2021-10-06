Beer Canada Welcomes Frederic Landtmeters As Chair

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Beer Canada is pleased to announce Frederic Landtmeters, President of Molson Coors Canada, has been elected Chair of the national association representing Canada's leading brewers.

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Beer Canada is pleased to announce Frederic Landtmeters, President of Molson Coors Canada, has been elected Chair of the national association representing Canada's leading brewers. Landtmeters succeeds Kyle Norrington, President of Labatt Breweries of Canada who chaired the association since 2019.

"On behalf of my fellow Directors, I wish to extend our appreciation to Kyle for his leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues and the Beer Canada team to improve the Canadian operating environment for brewers and beer consumers and continue to promote moderate and responsible drinking" said Landtmeters.

Frederic Landtmeters was appointed President of Molson Coors Canada in 2016 and previously served as Managing Director, Molson Coors UK and Ireland, and as Chief Commercial Officer for Molson Coors Europe. Prior to joining Molson Coors, Frederic held various marketing roles at AB InBev, Cadbury Schweppes and Procter & Gamble.

Landtmeters will serve with the current Board of Directors: George Croft, Waterloo Brewing Ltd., Kyle Norrington, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Andrew Oland, Moosehead Breweries Limited and John Sleeman, Sleeman Breweries Ltd.

ABOUT BEER CANADA

Beer Canada is the voice of the people who make our nation's beers. Our members account for 90% of the beer produced in Canada. The sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.

Beer Canada has represented Canadian brewers since 1943 and offers the most comprehensive and timely statistical overview of monthly and annual trends in the beer industry.

