Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer To Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

CRO Aubrey Vaughan to identify strategic opportunities across industry verticals and build upon Beep's national leadership in implementing and managing the longest and most tenured autonomous shuttle network in the country

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep - a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions today announced the appointment of Aubrey Vaughan as chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years of experience in autonomous and advanced technologies for the Department of Defense, various intelligence communities and most recently serving as senior vice president of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) leader, PrecisionHawk, Vaughan is poised to drive Beep's aggressive expansion plans across multiple verticals and geographies.

" I am extremely proud to join a company that is already a clear leader in the autonomous vehicle and service space - and will be for years to come. Beep is facilitating an autonomous reality that we're proving out on a daily basis with each passenger that we serve through a truly comprehensive mobility-as-a-service model - differentiating the organization from others in that we're implementing solutions in real-world conditions, with real-world learnings and aggressive technology development from those learnings. And with so much clutter around "autonomous" out there, we're actively winning the trust of the public everywhere as we implement service safely and steadily." - Aubrey Vaughan, CSO, Beep

Vaughan joins the company in a rapid growth stage and on the heels of significant investment from Intel Capital and Blue Lagoon Capital for intellectual property development, the opening of its new headquarters in Lake Nona, Fla., and its latest fully autonomous mobility project with the National Parks Service at Yellowstone National Park and more.

"We have an aggressive growth plan over the next several years which requires someone who is not only ready to pursue new strategic opportunities across verticals, but someone who truly understands the mission of our company and has a track record of ushering new technologies and services into real-world implementation. Aubrey's vision and extensive background in autonomous technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles for the U.S. Government signals that he's more than ready to lead our growth targets, while properly managing the complex regulatory and legislative landscape surrounding the safe testing of AVs." - Joe Moye, CEO, Beep

Unlike any other entity in the industry, Beep offers turnkey managed autonomous mobility services leveraging the experience of having managed the largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle network in the United States.

What sets Beep apart from other AV companies are their innovations in both technology development and implementation of planning and managing AV fleets. Beep understands the importance of ensuring safe operation of autonomous shuttles on the road today as the technology continues to mature. Additionally, Beep is closely engaged with the first responder and key community groups such as the disabled and underserved in each of its projects to ensure vital community engagement and mobility equity for all.

