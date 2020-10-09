Beeline Recognises Alexander Mann Solutions As Its First Certified Strategic Partner In EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, announced today that Alexander Mann Solutions a leading global talent solutions provider, has been named the first Beeline...

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, announced today that Alexander Mann Solutions a leading global talent solutions provider, has been named the first Beeline Certified Strategic Partner in EMEA.

The Beeline Strategic Partner Certification Programme is an exclusive programme only available for select Beeline MSP partners. It provides mutual customers assurance that both partners will offer best-in-class service and technology resources in the use of the Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS).

The certification includes robust technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology. Team members from Alexander Mann Solutions collaborated with the Beeline implementation team to develop a joint implementation methodology, which gives customers a more streamlined implementation process. Beeline and Alexander Mann Solutions will review the methodology on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement, share an understanding of processes, procedures, and documentation.

In addition, Alexander Mann Solutions' teams will participate in Client Service workshops tailored to the specific needs of shared clients, which reviews both organisations' support processes to ensure continuous improvement. These sessions further enhance the partner's usage of the Beeline technology and provide customers with the confidence of knowing that the companies that support them are closely aligned and jointly committed to the success of their programme.

"Alexander Mann Solutions has been a long-term partner of Beeline," said Boy Wijnen, Director of EMEA Sales Support and Partners at Beeline. "The EMEA Certification Programme strengthens our relationship and enhances our ability to support mutual clients, it builds on the work done by the global teams and allows specific dedication to improved delivery to clients at a local level."

Claire Whiteford, Head of Contingent Transformation and Governance at Alexander Mann Solutions explains; "We are delighted to be the first member of the Beeline Strategic Partnership programme for EMEA. With market trends continuing towards increased workforce flexibility and the move by more organisations to include Statement of Work (SoW) in their Contingent programmes, Alexander Mann Solutions and Beeline, can together deliver technical expertise in the design, deployment and optimisation of complex, integrated Contingent Technology programmes to help ensure that our clients achieve their business outcomes and a return on their investment."

To qualify for and maintain certification, team members from Alexander Mann Solutions must pass the Beeline System Certification Test, attend regularly scheduled quarterly business reviews, participate in joint marketing and other sponsored events, help create joint methodologies for implementation and steady state operations, and attend executive meetings with key stakeholders to ensure alignment with and adherence to joint requirements.

About Beeline

For more than 20 years, Beeline's software solutions have enabled organisations to source and manage their non-employee labour. Our automated solutions, supported by the world's deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. To learn more, visit www.beeline.com.

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We're passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organisations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being identified as a global leader in the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Matrix and named a major contender in the Everest Group Contingent Workforce Management PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. We also made the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list for the third consecutive year.

www.alexandermannsolutions.com

