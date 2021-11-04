Beeline Named To Three Procurement Industry Awards Lists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a pioneer and leading independent provider of software systems to manage the extended workforce, was recently named to three prestigious awards lists by leading procurement industry analyst groups:

: Ardent Partners announced Beeline's selection as one of 21 which lists best-in-class companies across 10 procurement technology market sectors. October 11 : Spend Matters named Beeline to its 2021 list of "50 Procurement Providers to Know," representing the best technology providers that serve procurement, finance, and supply chain organizations.

: Spend Matters named Beeline to its 2021 list of representing the best technology providers that serve procurement, finance, and supply chain organizations. October 12 : ProcureTech, in association with global management consultancy Kearney, named Beeline to the "ProcureTech 100," selected by a panel of 60 procurement, technology, and venture capital leaders from over 4,000 digital procurement solutions.

"It is very rewarding to be recognized by these influential analysts. We were one of the original solution providers and we've continued to lead our industry through innovation and a singular focus on managing the extended workforce," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "We've been fortunate to partner with the world's most progressive and innovative procurement organizations across the globe. Our massive labor data set combined with our unique domain expertise continues to unleash even more value to procurement and the enterprise. We thank Ardent Partners, Spend Matters, and ProcureTech for recognizing our market leadership."

In his review of Beeline, Christopher J. Dwyer, Senior Vice President, Research at Ardent Partners cited Beeline's offerings as representing "an ideal mix of functionality for managing the nuances of today's growing and thriving agile workforce."

"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for business," said Nick Heinzmann, Analyst Team Lead at Spend Matters, noting that their listees were "determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the technology providers."

According to Lance Younger, CEO at ProcureTech, "Procurement's enterprise-wide role in creating value now goes beyond source to pay and into risk management, sustainability, supply chain and B2B marketplaces. The ProcureTech100 spotlights the most dynamic, future focused digital solutions in the procurement ecosystem that are delivering this value."

About BeelineBeeline is the world's first extended workforce platform. With a data set encompassing more than 30 million workers and $500 billion in talent spend over 20+ years, this intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform transforms how businesses of all industries and across more than 120 countries engage, manage, and optimize external talent. Enterprises benefit from Beeline's unmatched experience and innovation, deeply seasoned experts, and industry-leading partner network to connect them intelligently, efficiently, and securely to the remarkable talent within the global extended workforce. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Ardent PartnersArdent Partners is a research and advisory firm that specializes in procurement, fintech, and HR industries. Ardent Partners advises clients and publishes research that helps business decision-makers understand industry best practices and how to improve performance. It also publishes research that covers the technology landscape and helps professionals identify the best-fit solution or solutions for their specific budget and requirements. Ardent Partners also hosts the CPO Rising Summit and other digital events every year. www.ArdentPartners.com.

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About ProcureTechProcureTech is on a mission to accelerate and amplify the digital future of procurement to solve the most pressing social, environmental, and economic challenges. ProcureTech is a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem. It is home to the ProcureTech100 - the 100 digital pioneering digital procurement solutions, and ProcureTechSOURCE - smarter, faster digital procurement solution matching and management. To learn more about ProcureTech, please visit www.ProcureTech.co

