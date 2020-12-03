BEE Named One Of Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies To Watch 2020

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautifully designed email campaigns and newsletters are key ingredients in any successful marketing campaign. BEE (Best Email Editor) has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of Top "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020" for making it easy for anyone to create great emails, quickly, from an extensive range of vibrant, simple to use templates.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries, altering the corporate landscape in the process. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Emails have been an integral part of customer relationships for years now, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made them even more important. According to recent research, 75% of marketing executives cite emails as vital to their companies' success, and even with the growth of social media it's still the preferred way that customers like to be contacted by brands. Already an award winning company, BEE has revolutionized the creation of marketing emails by providing tools that make designing thoughtful and eye catching campaigns easy and quick to anyone, including people with no technical skills. The company provides marketers, start-ups, entrepreneurs, iconic brands and multinational corporations alike with a visual builder, available online at beefree.io and embedded in over 600 other SaaS application, that makes it a breeze to create beautiful and effective emails, fast.

The company's CEO, Massimo Arrigoni, has an extensive background in e-commerce which has undoubtedly been the driving force of BEE's success. He created ProductCart, a software company which powered thousands of online stores with its shopping cart system. Ten years later he moved into email marketing, and has never looked back. His approach is to champion product-led-growth to enable potential customers to try BEE within seconds of learning about the product, before signing up. Once they discover the huge benefits the products and services deliver for their companies, they quickly become loyal customers.

BEE Pro is a hosted email design suite which is popular for team collaboration within marketing teams and agencies. It's a three level plan which incorporates the features and benefits of BEE Editor into a comprehensive package of design functions.

BEE Plugin enables developers to embed BEE Editor into their own SaaS software, again with a range of plans and pricing, all fully customisable with the ability to integrate into hundreds of software applications. Both have seen huge adoption rates, with BEE Pro exceeding 10,000 free trials per month and over 8,000 paying customers. It's a huge success story which is still only in its first few chapters.

For further details and specifications on all BEE products, or to check out the growing template catalogue and design with the free editor, please visit the company website at https://beefree.io/

An article of the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/11/17/email-campaigns-matter-bee-helps-millions-design-great-ones/

A list of the winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020 Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2020

