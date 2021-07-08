Bee Mortgage App To Welcome Scott Miller As Newly Appointed Board Member

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bee Mortgage App, the first mobile mortgage app built on blockchain is thrilled to announce, Scott Miller, who has taken significant stake in our latest seed round, has also joined our Board.

Long recognized for his expertise in launching and scaling fintechs, Scott's track record speaks for itself. During his career, he has raised or sold nearly $500M on behalf of fintech startups. Most recently, he co-founded fintech trailblazer, BillGO, guiding the company through a $100M+ funding raise and garnering support from Capital One, USAA, Commerce Ventures, among others. Although Scott started his career at Ernst & Young (after earning his Master's in Accounting from Manchester University), the financial technology industry soon captured his attention, and he has served in numerous fintech leadership roles ever since.

"I was excited for the opportunity to meet with Scott earlier this year, then quickly humbled to learn of his desire to join our company not only as an investor and advisor, but also as a board member," Curtis Wood, Bee Founder & CEO stated.

Curtis went on to share that, "As a board member and special advisor to Bee leadership, Scott brings immense experience to Bee leadership that will help us run Bee more efficiently. Under his strategic guidance we've already begun to save time and money, most recently with an introduction to Drata who is streamlining our SOC 2 certification process. "

Immediately grasping the market potential of Bee, Scott went on to say, "The fact that the industry hasn't changed that much from 10, 15, even 20 years ago is frightening for consumers, not to mention buyer affordability. Bee's mission to address this problem is something I can totally get behind from an investor standpoint."

To learn more about Bee Mortgage App, please visit: www.Beemortgageapp.com

About Bee Mortgage AppFounded by licensed mortgage pros with a team experienced in mobile app development and blockchain technology, Bee is disrupting the trillion-dollar housing market with a new mobile mortgage app built on blockchain technology along with AI and machine learning. By automating key data driven processes on the blockchain, Bee Mortgage App aims to lower the cost of getting a mortgage, thus making homeownership affordable to those getting squeezed out of the housing market.

