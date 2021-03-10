BedInABox.com Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Record Setting Customer Satisfaction Rating

MT. AIRY, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Commerce bedding pioneer BedInABox.com celebrated their 15 year anniversary with yet another milestone. For fiscal year 2020, ending February 2021, the company announced a documented Customer Satisfaction rate of 97%. Based on recently published industry numbers, BedInABox's return rate is up to 75% better than their competition.

E-Commerce Pioneer Extends Industry Leading Return Rate

"We are extremely proud of our continuing excellence in providing the highest quality mattresses to our customers," said Chris Bradley, Executive Vice President for the company. "The fact that we manufacture all of our mattresses in house allows us to pay close attention to detail. While others are seeing return rates in mid to high double digits, we continue to see our return rates in the low single digits and our 2020 return rate of 3% truly sets us apart from the rest of the industry."

This announcement comes on the heels of BedInABox® celebrating their 15 th anniversary. Since selling their first mattress in early 2006, they have continually manufactured their own mattresses in their own facilities. Proudly made in America for 15 years, BedInABox® is clearly the longest standing company in the ever growing direct to consumer e-commerce mattress sector, and one of the few that controls a significant percentage of the manufacturing process.

About BedInABox ®- Inspired by the vision of machinist and inventor Bill Bradley, tinkering began in the fall of 2004 in a Johnson City, TN machine shop. The company successfully put their first "bed in a box" in November of 2005 on a machine that Bradley built from the ground up- an industry was born! Selling their first mattress in early 2006, BedInABox® can be credited with starting the Mattress in A Box craze. After 12 years in Eastern Tennessee, the company moved to its current 100,000 square foot, state of the art mattress facility in Mt. Airy, NC in August of 2018. More information about the company can be found HERE.

Contact BedInABox.com800-588-5720 press@bedinabox.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bedinaboxcom-celebrates-15th-anniversary-with-record-setting-customer-satisfaction-rating-301244834.html

SOURCE BedInABox.com