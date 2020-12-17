Becoming A Carbon-neutral Company: The Latest Top Story Available On CNHIndustrial.com

What do we mean by a carbon-neutral company? How can this status be achieved and why is it so vital to the future of our planet? The answers to these questions and more, including how the team at CNH Industrial sought inspiration from Charles Darwin in...

What do we mean by a carbon-neutral company? How can this status be achieved and why is it so vital to the future of our planet? The answers to these questions and more, including how the team at CNH Industrial sought inspiration from Charles Darwin in their quest for an energy efficient future can be found in our the latest Top Story at: cnhindustrial.com/carbonneutralcompany

London, December 17, 2020

Put simply, a carbon-neutral company is when the business offsets its carbon emissions through a combination of efficiency measures and advanced technology. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is adopting a wide array of initiatives aimed at reaching the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral manufacturer. The Company is committed to building a better future and as part of that commitment constantly strives to find innovative ways of transforming how power is used in our manufacturing plants and facilities around the world.

The article sets out CNH Industrial's ambitious targets for reducing its carbon footprint: by 2024 the Company aims to cut CO 2 emissions by 46 percent per hour of production compared to 2014, and to source 80 percent of its electricity from renewables. These aspirational goals can only be achieved through finding sustainable alternatives to the current fossil fuel energy sources and implementing energy-efficiency projects.

Perhaps the most engaging sections of this latest Top Story are the descriptions of the ingenious energy-reduction projects which are underway at several of CNH Industrial's manufacturing plants. We learn about methane boilers in the Czech Republic, find out about a heat recovery system in Spain and see how smart lighting at a facility in Italy is helping reduce CO 2 emissions. 2020 has also seen the launch of the Company's new pilot project focusing on the decarbonisation of its production processes.

CNH Industrial believes that actions speak louder than words and the numerous and diverse projects listed bear testament to this belief. Learn more about CNH Industrial's journey to becoming a carbon-neutral company at: cnhindustrial.com/carbonneutralcompany

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / M I: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom: bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall Corporate Communications ManagerCNH IndustrialTel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment