Becker's Hospital Review Spotlights Parlance For Using Voice Recognition Technology To Improve Caller Experience In Healthcare

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker's Hospital Review has spotlighted Parlance and CEO Joseph Maxwell's work in improving patient caller experience with speech-enabled IVR.

Becker's Hospital Review, the nation's leading publication that offers up-to-date healthcare business and legal news and analysis, has featured Parlance Corporation in a recent article, "How voice recognition technology is improving the patient caller experience - 5 Qs with Parlance CEO Joseph Maxwell."

Parlance has provided relief to health systems nationwide by managing call volumes during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Maxwell states that call centers faced many common issues — "increased phone traffic from family members who couldn't visit patients, surges of COVID inquiries about vaccine appointments and general COVID questions." The Parlance speech recognition solution lets callers speak naturally and connect easily, which deflects calls from overwhelmed switchboards and improves caller experiences, Maxwell explains.

Many factors contribute to stress on switchboards and impact patient experience. One relevant example is the trend towards publicizing easy-to-remember vanity numbers for scheduling appointments, like 989-DOCTORS, to make patient access easier. The consequence is that everyone calls that number, even those not scheduling an appointment. Agents are overwhelmed and people face even longer hold times.

Since 1996, Parlance has set itself apart from traditional IVR systems, delivering speech recognition technology as a managed service. Parlance takes ownership of day-to-day performance, managing the solution through continuous updates, directory import automation, manual intervention, and daily 24/7 monitoring.

"Up-to-date data plays a critical role. Our objective is to ensure callers reach the right resource quickly and easily. An accurate map of the resources within a health system is integral to achieving that goal. If a family member calls to speak to a recently admitted patient, it's important to have current information to correctly connect them," Maxwell said. Parlance takes responsibility for managing that data and keeping health system directories authoritative.

Parlance partners with health systems nationwide to improve switchboard operator efficiency and call center agent productivity and enhance patient satisfaction. "We're dedicated to helping our customers raise patient satisfaction and deliver the most caller-friendly experience possible," Maxwell said.

About Parlance

For over 25 years, organizations nationwide have depended on Parlance to modernize and improve the first 30 seconds of every caller's journey. With Parlance, people can speak naturally and connect directly to the resources they need. No confusing menus, no numbers to press, no long hold times. Parlance relieves the burden of routine transfers and poor self-service, so business operations are optimized and live agent effort is saved for complex calls.

About Becker's Hospital Review

Becker's Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, Becker's Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about critical issues in American healthcare.

Source: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/how-voice-recognition-technology-is-improving-the-patient-caller-experience-5-qs-with-parlance-ceo-joseph-maxwell.html

