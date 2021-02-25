Beckage Identified By NetDiligence As Platinum Breach Coach - The Highest Level Of Recognition

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology, cybersecurity, and privacy-focused law firm, Beckage, announces their recognition as a Platinum Breach Coach in NetDiligence ®'s Authorized Breach Coach ® program. This designation is provided to law firms who demonstrate competency and sophistication in data breach response.

Beckage is nationally recognized for its background working on cyber attacks, including ransomware, malware, DoS attacks, business email compromise, fraudulent wire transfers, and spoofed websites. Managing Director, Jennifer Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, has been recognized in 2018, 2019, and 2020 as one of the top 30 data breach lawyers in the U.S. and Beckage attorneys speak across the globe on cybersecurity topics.

Beckage counsels clients through every step of data breach response- including detection, containment, eradication, restoration, preservation, forensic investigations, public relations, insurance reporting, and lessons learned. The firm's Incident Response team is unique in that most of its lawyers are also technologists and certified privacy professionals with extensive experience responding to headline-making data breaches and defending clients in resulting class actions.

In response to the dramatic increase in cyber events, NetDiligence, an industry-leading cyber risk readiness and response organization, created its Authorized Breach Coach ® program to link effected organizations with attorneys qualified to counsel them through the incident response process. The Breach Coaches are organized into tiers, from Platinum to Silver, based on their level of experience in this extremely specialized space.

"NetDiligence is pleased to recognize Beckage as a Platinum Breach Coach in our Authorized Breach Coach ® program," said Mark Geisinger, president of NetDiligence. "As a Platinum Breach Coach, Beckage is recognized as a leading firm in terms of hands-on experience working on data breaches and cybersecurity incidents and demonstrates the qualities necessary to advise businesses impacted by such events."

"Beckage understands that cybersecurity incidents can be a nightmare scenario for any organization," said Dan Greene, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Beckage Incident Response team leader. "Participating in NetDiligence's Authorized Breach Coach ® program allows Beckage to help more organizations get through this extremely stressful process with minimal damage."

About Beckage Beckage advises clients on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, IT contracting, and regulatory matters. Its team includes technologists, tech business owners, former federal regulators, and certified privacy professionals. Beckage has responded to headline-making data breaches, defended clients in consumer class actions, and advised on privacy issues under international, federal, and state privacy laws. Beckage attorneys are available 24/7 via their data breach hotline at 844-502-9363 or ir@beckage.com.

