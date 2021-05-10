Bechtel Technology Solution Selected To Improve Environmental Performance Of Production Of Renewable Fuels At Industry Leading Facility In California

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today announced that World Energy, a net-zero carbon solutions provider for transport selected its SWSPlus SM technology to treat the sour water at the company's renewable fuels facility in Paramount, California. Bechtel will provide a license and the engineering support to implement the technology that will further improve the environmental performance of World Energy's renewable fuels production process.

"For more than 20 years, we've pushed the boundaries of what is possible in carbon reduction," said Gene Gebolys, CEO, World Energy. "Getting to net zero is a team endeavor. Our part is to drive down emissions in existing fleet operations."

The three significant benefits World Energy will realize from the implementation of the SWSPlus SM technology in its renewable fuels production include:

Reduction of nitrous oxides (NOx) emissions because the ammonia and hydrogen sulfide are recovered before incineration;

The recovered hydrogen sulfide can be converted to elemental sulfur and the ammonia can be used within the refinery or sold as an additional source of revenue;

Greater efficiency of the facility because of the removal of ammonia from downstream processes.

"When leaders like the World Energy implement emerging technologies that support more climate-friendly processes and facilities, it helps to accelerate adoption across the industry," said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel's Energy business. "By collaborating with our customers who are committed to decreasing carbon emissions, we are shaping the future of energy together."

