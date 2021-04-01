Bechtel Experts Honored For Industry Service

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel's Dr. Richard Campbell and Dr. Stewart Taylor have been recognized for dedicated service and contributions to the technical standards of the mechanical and civil engineering professions. The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) honored Dr. Campbell with the Dedicated Service Award. Dr. Taylor was honored by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) with the Standards Development Council Service Award.

"Congratulations to Dr. Campbell and Dr. Taylor on these notable awards and their dedication to the engineering profession," said Brian Hartman, manager of Corporate Engineering and Technology. "Their recognition exemplifies the dedication and outstanding performance of Bechtel colleagues in building cleaner, greener, safer, and fairer projects and technologies."

Campbell, a welding specialist, was honored for his dedicated voluntary service to the ASME marked by outstanding performance, demonstrated effective leadership, prolonged and committed service, devotion, enthusiasm and faithfulness.

Since 1993, Campbell has been a volunteer member of numerous ASME standards and certification boards, committees, and subcommittees. He currently serves as the Vice Chair of the ASME Board on Conformity Assessment (BCA) and Vice Chair of the ASME B31.3 Process Piping Code Committee. He is active on additional ASME committees, including the B31 Pressure Piping Code Committee, the Bioprocessing Equipment (BPE) Standards Committee, the Committee on Conformity Assessment Requirements, and the ASME Section IX Welding Qualifications Subcommittee on Qualifications. Campbell is also Chair of the ASME Committee on BPE Certification, and past Chair of several BPE subcommittees.

Taylor, Manager of Geotechnical & Hydraulic Engineering Services at Bechtel, was selected to receive the ASCE 2021 Standards Development Council Service Award for acting as the Corresponding Editor for ANSI/ASCE/EWRI 70-19, Estimation of Aquifer Hydraulic Properties by Inverse Numerical Modeling of Aquifer Pumping Tests.

With more than 30 years of experience on large engineering and construction projects for both commercial and government market sectors, Taylor has authored more than 50 professional publications and presentations on geotechnical and hydraulic topics that include articles in peer-reviewed journals, book chapters, conference papers, conference presentations, and research reports. In addition, he currently chairs two ASCE groundwater committees responsible for developing industry standards.

Both Campbell and Taylor are Bechtel Fellows. The Bechtel Fellows are a select group of experts in engineering and technology who have made outstanding contributions to the company and their profession through innovation and application of advanced technologies. They are industry experts in key technologies including rail systems, turbomachinery, mineral processing, process engineering, material science and welding, steel and concrete structures, earthquake engineering, geotechnical engineering, fluid flow and transport, and environmental engineering. The Bechtel Fellows play a key role in contributing to professional societies, code committees, advisory councils, and national and international conferences, as well as providing significant support and expertise to Bechtel customers on most complex technical challenges.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Iva ZagarEmail: izagar@bechtel.com Phone: +1-713-235-2088

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bechtel-experts-honored-for-industry-service-301260944.html

SOURCE Bechtel