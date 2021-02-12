Bebe Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company's common stock payable March 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 25, 2021.

About bebe stores, inc.

bebe is a global specialty licensor of fashion apparel and accessories that distributes bebe-branded products worldwide through licensees in approximately 100 international stores and online. bebe also owns and operates, through subsidiaries, 47 rent-to-own Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise stores located in ten states in the southeastern U.S., offering furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers through rent-to-own agreements, along with other investments in brand royalty joint ventures.

