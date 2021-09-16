Beazley Announces New Global Head Of Cyber Services

London, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez, currently International Manager of Beazley Breach Response Services, assumes his new Global Head of Cyber Services role on the 1 st October, and joins the Global Cyber & Tech Management Team. He will continue to be based in London.

Beazley is a market leader in cyber insurance, and Sanchez has been integral to the development of Beazley's breach response services, which are a key element of the Beazley Breach Response (BBR) product that was launched in 2009. The pre and post loss services that BBR's reputation has been built upon continue to develop, and are increasingly important in the face of rising global cyber threats and severity of attacks.

Paul Bantick, Global Head of Cyber & Technology at Beazley, said: "We have created the new role of Global Head of Cyber Services to further enhance our commitment to underwriting cyber exposure, and harnessing data and technology to equip clients with the best possible risk management tools. Raf's unique knowledge and experience of the cyber threat landscape and optimum risk management practices will be invaluable as we develop another layer of protection for businesses grappling with the new, post-covid cyber risk landscape.

"In his new role, Raf will direct global risk management and incident response functions, playing a pivotal role in Beazley's Cyber Ecosystem. With a focus on giving clients the power, autonomy, knowledge and desire to proactively manage down their cyber exposure by investing in and building out their cyber resilience."

Commenting on his appointment, Raf Sanchez said: "This is a critical time for cyber risk; with an increasingly distributed workforce, well-funded and innovative adversaries and the challenge of fending off a barrage of constant attacks, there has never been a more important time to help clients to be better prepared to respond.

"We are moving into an exciting but challenging chapter of our cyber journey. Our experience across tens of thousands of incidents of all types and severities and in a multitude of territories means that we can provide unique insights and expertise to our clients. I am excited to be taking on this new global leadership role spearheading this critical unit at a time when our clients need our support more than ever."

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2020, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,563.8m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley's European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

