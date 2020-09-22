Beazer Homes Announces Preliminary Operating Results

Ahead of an upcoming investor conference, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - Get Report ( www.beazer.com) (the "Company") today announced that, based on preliminary operating results, net new orders for the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter were up 37% year-over-year with a 26% increase in July and a 48% increase in August. This performance was primarily related to a higher pace, as sales per community per month rose to 4.4 from 3.0 in the previous year.

"We are very pleased with our results through the first two months of our fourth quarter," said Allan P. Merrill, Chairman and CEO of Beazer Homes. "Broad, resilient demand across all our markets supported by low rates and a reassessment of housing needs drove substantial sales momentum and gives us confidence as we close out 2020 and look forward to fiscal 2021."

The Company expects to report its full fourth quarter 2020 results in November and is not updating any additional guidance at this time.

About Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (BZH) - Get Report is one of the country's largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in - saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans™, you can personalize your primary living areas - giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan. We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out beazer.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: (i) the potential negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which, in addition to exacerbating each of the risks listed below, may include a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home, an inability to sell and build homes in a typical manner or at all, increased costs or decreased supply of building materials or the availability of subcontractors, housing inspectors, and other third-parties we rely on to support our operations, and recognizing charges in future periods, which may be material, for goodwill impairments, inventory impairments and/or land option contract abandonments; (ii) our ability to raise debt and/or equity capital, due to factors such as limitations in the capital markets (including market volatility) or adverse credit market conditions, which have worsened and may continue to worsen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our ability to otherwise meet our ongoing liquidity needs (which could cause us to fail to meet the terms of our covenants and other requirements under our various debt instruments and therefore trigger an acceleration of a significant portion or all of our outstanding debt obligations), including the impact of any downgrades of our credit ratings or reduction in our liquidity levels; (iii) market perceptions regarding any capital raising initiatives we may undertake (including future issuances of equity or debt capital); (iv) the cyclical nature of the homebuilding industry and a potential deterioration in homebuilding industry conditions; (v) economic changes nationally or in local markets, changes in consumer confidence, wage levels, declines in employment levels, inflation or increases in the quantity and decreases in the price of new homes and resale homes on the market; (vi) shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing production, and the level of quality and craftsmanship provided by our subcontractors; (vii) the availability and cost of land and the risks associated with the future value of our inventory, such as asset impairment charges we took on select California assets during the second quarter of fiscal 2019; (viii) factors affecting margins, such as decreased land values underlying land option agreements, increased land development costs in communities under development or delays or difficulties in implementing initiatives to reduce our production and overhead cost structure; (ix) estimates related to homes to be delivered in the future (backlog) are imprecise, as they are subject to various cancellation risks that cannot be fully controlled; (x) increases in mortgage interest rates, increased disruption in the availability of mortgage financing, changes in tax laws or otherwise regarding the deductibility of mortgage interest expenses and real estate taxes or an increased number of foreclosures; (xi) increased competition or delays in reacting to changing consumer preferences in home design; (xii) natural disasters or other related events that could result in delays in land development or home construction, increase our costs or decrease demand in the impacted areas; (xiii) the potential recoverability of our deferred tax assets; (xiv) potential delays or increased costs in obtaining necessary permits as a result of changes to, or complying with, laws, regulations or governmental policies, and possible penalties for failure to comply with such laws, regulations or governmental policies, including those related to the environment; (xv) the results of litigation or government proceedings and fulfillment of any related obligations; (xvi) the impact of construction defect and home warranty claims; (xvii) the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds, as well as the sufficiency of these instruments to cover potential losses incurred; (xviii) the impact of information technology failures, cybersecurity issues or data security breaches; (xix) terrorist acts, natural disasters, acts of war or other factors over which the Company has little or no control; or (xx) the impact on homebuilding in key markets of governmental regulations limiting the availability of water.

Any forward-looking statement, including any statement expressing confidence regarding future outcomes, speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005244/en/