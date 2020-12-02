Beautycounter Re-imagines Retail With New Store And Livestream Content Studio

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautycounter, the leader in clean beauty, has opened the doors to their newest retail store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California. The store is a hometown hub for the Santa Monica-based clean beauty pioneers, and also doubles as a livestream content studio.

With the arrival of this new Los Angeles store, Beautycounter is blending a real-time, in-person shopping experience with the community-expanding reach of virtual livestreaming. For the first time, the home shopping experience is being translated into a physical and digital destination. Through this hybrid store experience, Beautycounter will bring their clean beauty mission to a wider audience by creating engaging in-studio shoppable content that can be viewed on multiple social channels, while simultaneously livestreaming on beautycounter.com/live. From expert-led makeup and skin-care tutorials to advocacy-focused talks with industry thought leaders, Beautycounter's newest store will be ground zero for engaging content that ties back to the brand's pillars of safety, sustainability, advocacy, and, of course, game-changing clean beauty.

While a brick and mortar store is always helpful in bringing a brand to life, Beautycounter recognizes it can only reach so many people through a physical footprint; by adding a livestream component within the store, Beautycounter has the ability to invite people in their "doors" from all over the world. The store thus becomes interactive and shoppable for visitors near and far—building community during a time when physical connection is often limited.

"We want to invite as many people as possible into the world of Beautycounter, and through our new store with livestream shopping capabilities, we'll be able to grow and engage with our community without limitation. As more and more people shop from home, live-selling is a way to reach and engage our community in an incredibly impactful and convenient way," said Founder & CEO, Gregg Renfrew. She added, "Our in-store studio is not just a store feature. We see it as the future of dynamic content and ecommerce selling."

Store features include:

A safe, touchless experience; hand-sanitizing opportunities throughout the store for customers and associates; practicing 6-feet social distancing as well as limiting capacity. Curbside pickup will be available.

Copper can be found on fixtures throughout, chosen for its natural antimicrobial properties and sustainability.

The "Clean Bar" in the center of the store houses the brand's sought-after cosmetics collection.

Four vitrines built against the wall are opportunities to educate the customer on Beautycounter's mission.

The Hero collection of award-winning products.



A spotlight on their sustainable packaging journey, including a recycling box where customers can dispose of old products.



Beautycounter's Our Clean Promise, highlighting the Never List TM of 1,800 potentially harmful ingredients they promise never to use in their product formulations.



Their signature advocacy moment is highlighted by an actual phone from 1938—a nod to the last year the U.S. passed a major federal law governing cosmetics. The vintage phone disguises a virtual assistant and connects you with your local member of Congress, asking them to advocate for better beauty laws.

Beautycounter has revolutionized the direct-to-consumer space and offers customers many ways in which to shop. The 684-square-foot Beautycounter store, located at 1410 Abbot Kinney Blvd, will feature a product-focused store in front, with the livestream studio in back. The store was brought to life in partnership with the team at Mythology, who designed the physical space to allow for seamless shopping and filming. A screen displayed in the window of the store allows shoppers to watch the livestream show being shot inside the store, and a LIVE @ Abbot Kinney sign outside the store will illuminate, signaling to shoppers that live content is being taped.

The studio and store will officially open its doors on December 2, with new content in January, building upon the platform throughout 2021. Sign up at beautycounter.com/live to add your name to the list to be notified of new content and programming.

ABOUT BEAUTYCOUNTERBeautycounter is the leader in safer skin care and cleaner cosmetics. The Santa Monica, CA-based brand drives a national movement for improved transparency and accountability in the beauty industry, including advocacy to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. The company's mission is to get safer products into the hands of everyone. Beautycounter develops and distributes approximately 150 products across skin-care, color cosmetics, advanced anti-aging, kids, baby, and personal-care collections. Beautycounter is a Certified B Corporation. Founded by Gregg Renfrew in 2011, Beautycounter launched in 2013 as a direct-retail brand that is available online at beautycounter.com, in retail boutiques in New York City, Denver, and a seasonal Nantucket pop-up, through strategic partnerships, and through a community of approximately 60,000+ independent sellers across North America. Beautycounter has received numerous awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29's Innovators List, WWD's 2019 Best-Performing Beauty Company (small cap), CEW's 2019 Indie Brand of the Year and 2020 Sustainability Award, and CNBC Disruptor 50. For more information, please visit www.beautycounter.com . Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @ beautycounter ; Twitter: @ beautycounterhq ; Facebook: @ beautycounterhq ; YouTube: @ beautycounter .

