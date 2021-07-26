BEAUTY NEWS! Stila Cosmetics Arrives At The Allure Store

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stila Cosmetics has a new retail home at the first ever Allure store located at 191 Lafayette Street in downtown New York City. The first of its kind beauty retail experience from Allure, the global beauty authority, Stila will be in good company as the store features more than 270 products from 150 different brands all previously featured in the magazine.

For over 25 years Stila Cosmetics has consistently churned out innovative products that combine traditional artistry with modern, chic trends. Each season the brand releases innovative products that easily translate from the runway to real life. At their heart, Stila believes that the right makeup can turn even the simplest look into a statement as authentic as one's signature. From the iconic Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner to the Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick and the Heaven's Hue Highlighter, Stila products have quickly become customer and Allure editor favorites winning several Allure Best of Beauty Awards in Allure's 30-year history.

" From the brand's inception, Allure has always been one of our biggest supporters and loudest cheerleaders," says Desirée Tordecilla , Chief Marketing Officer at Stila Cosmetics. "Each year the dedicated, knowledgeable editorial team has chosen Stila out of thousands of brands submitted as a Best of Beauty and Reader's Choice Award winner which has been integral to our growth over 25 years. As soon as we heard Allure was launching a retail experience and celebrating 30 years of beauty, we knew we wanted to be part of this amazing new venture, at the first Allure store. We cannot wait for our Stila fans and beauty enthusiasts to enjoy this amazing experience.!"

"As consumers begin to return to in-store shopping, innovation is critical for brands to cut through the noise. Allure Store is reimagining retail with an entirely new approach to beauty, combining its trusted editorial voice and unparalleled expertise to create a first of its kind, 360-degree immersive shopping experience. The store illustrates how much we can flex our powerful brands by extending Allure's iconic IP into a physical retail space," said Markus Grindel, managing director, global brand licensing, Condé Nast.

As Stila continues to grow and evolve with an ever-changing world, customers can now shop, experience and discover their new favorite Stila Cosmetics products at the Allure store daily from 11am - 7pm. The store will offer several unique technological touch points designed to give customers the most seamless shopping experience possible including virtual try-ons, QR codes to instantly learn more about the products from their mobile device, and more. Customers can shop and try on an assortment of cult favorite Stila Cosmetics products including Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, Heaven's Hue Highlighter and Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in our most popular, fan-favorite shades. For those unable to stop by the store, there is the option to shop the Allure store picks online at https://allure.shop, with same-day delivery available for those in Manhattan.

The Allure Store will feature a consistently rotating assortment of brands and products to give customers access to the best in beauty. Stila has officially signed on for a full year and will have a presence in the store through June 2022 with additional products and activations planned. For additional information on the Allure Store and the Stila products available please visit allure.shop or stop by the store.

ABOUT STILA COSMETICSAt Stila Cosmetics, artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic approach that translates from the runway to real life. For over 25 years, Stila has been inspiring fashion week makeup and creating artistry proven products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight, and that take a woman anywhere she dreams to go.

ABOUT THE ALLURE STOREAllure Store is an experiential retail store by Allure, the global beauty authority. The store offers an editorial-led selection of the world's best beauty products and is designed to embody the future of retail by seamlessly integrating Allure's trusted voice into a 360-degree shopping experience. Allure Store offers a curated selection of makeup, haircare and skincare products all handpicked by the brand's very own beauty experts and have been previously featured in Allure. Allure Store operates as a partnership between Condé Nast and the STÔUR Group. Allure is published in the U.S. by Condé Nast and in South Korea under license agreement with Doosan Group.

