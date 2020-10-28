Beauty Industry Group (BIG) Honored By Goldman Sachs For Entrepreneurship

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (GS) has recognized Derrick Porter, CEO of Beauty Industry Group (BIG), as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at its 2020 Builders + Innovators Summit.

Porter was chosen by Goldman Sachs as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day virtual event, held October 14 - 15.

Over the last 13 years, Porter has created and built what today is known as Beauty Industry Group (BIG), a holding company that owns and operates brands within the beauty industry. Global in scope, BIG products are sold to 35,000+ salons and stylists in 165 countries.

"I'm beyond thrilled with the recognition, which I share with the highly talented and dedicated BIG team," said Porter. "Our mission is to continually level-up, and expand the boundaries of the beauty industry from both a product innovation and a global growth perspective. But no matter how "big" we get, we'll always retain our spirit of entrepreneurship."

In addition to honoring the entrepreneurs, the summit consisted of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences," said David M. Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Derrick Porter as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020."

Prior to his tenure at BIG, Porter built and operated Porter Brown Distribution (PBD), a third-party logistics company with facilities in Texas, Colorado and Utah. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Technical Sales from Weber State University and obtained an MBA from The Ohio State University. He resides in Salt Lake City with his wife and five children.

