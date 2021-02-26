Beauty Domains Poised To Get A Brand-New Look - And At A Pretty Price

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XYZ Registry is getting ready for its close-up with its highly-anticipated launch of beauty-based, top-level domains (TLDs) - specifically .Beauty , .Hair , .Skin , and .Makeup - created for independent beauty brands, influencers, big-brand cosmetic companies, salon owners, medi-spas, dermatologists, skincare specialists/estheticians, suppliers, hair stylists, barbers, makeup artists, fashion designers, and other beauty industry insiders. The company is also officially launching its destination-driven .Quest domain for gurus, experts, or enthusiasts of any field, a go-to domain for anyone seeking a specific service and/or product.

Officially set to launch for general availability on March 2 nd, 2021 through XYZ Registry partners - orders for new .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, and .Quest domains are processed first come, first served. An additional fee grants customers early access to secure their domains between Feb 10 th and March 2 nd, 2021.

The XYZ Registry is excited to offer a unique opportunity for all beauty movers and shakers at a price package sure to make even the most discerning beauty buff blush. MSRPs of $15-20 (contingent on retailer) are being offered for most domains but interested get-gorgeous gurus are highly encouraged to register ASAP while most domains are currently available.

Give your burgeoning beauty brand, prettifying product, cutting-edge hair styles, or skin-saving service exclusivity, allure, and authority with the glitz and glamour of a first-ever beauty-based domain that dominates the industry, giving you an unexpected edge on the competition. Great for the small neighborhood barber who wants to gain exposure for their hair-raising beard balm or the eyelash extension expert who offers chic, eye-catching lash styles, techniques, or trends. A beauty-based domain is sure to offer a bevy of fringe benefits.

"We are excited to launch these beautiful domain extensions to help small businesses and entrepreneurs tap the global beauty market," says XYZ CEO Daniel Negari. "These extensions will give millions of beauty brands and professionals the chance to get modern, memorable, industry-specific domain names. COVID-19 has hit the beauty industry very hard and we are introducing this digital solution now to help small businesses and the 1,000,000+ beauty professionals in the US alone stake their claim, find success online, market their newly pivoted trades, and enhance their branding with worldwide accessible .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, and .Makeup domain names."

An innovative, industry-specific domain name presents beauty professionals with coveted niche exposure and expert appeal to their target audience, as well as potential customers and collaborators. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to own your beauty-branded place on the internet without relying on the whims of social media algorithms. You can build up your brand with a location for your customers to find and remember you on reliable platforms & services - like those offered by GoDaddy.Beauty - that are made to support you and only you. A .Beauty, .Hair, .Makeup, .Skin, .Makeup URL is the ultimate finishing touch for any indie beauty brand innovator, entrepreneur, or aficionado. Interested beauty pros are encouraged to visit Go.Beauty to claim their desired domain and start creating buzz around their brand and face cyberspace with a commanding domain name specific to their field.

