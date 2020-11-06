Beauty And Skincare Trends In 2020: Consumer Insights And Overlooked Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty and Skincare Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty and Skincare Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the latest trends in beauty & skincare, including emerging formats and ingredients, cosmetics, body care, hair care, and much more.

The beauty and skincare space has been rapidly evolving, with the rise of social media opening up dialogues around beauty products and skincare to a new community of consumers. As a result, beauty and skincare products are no longer seen as simple beautification tools. Instead, these products are now considered items to be experimented with by today's consumer, with many seeing skincare and beauty as a hobby rather than a daily necessity. This hobbyist approach has created new approaches to products in this space, as consumers continue to cultivate product expertise that informs their purchasing decisions.

Regions Covered:

Canada

United States

South America

Europe

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Summary - Beauty & Skincare Trend Report 2020

Megatrend Overview

2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities

Sun Serum

Suction Facials

Beauty Health

Temperature Care

Freeze Dried Care

Cosmetic Algae

Reusable Care

Kiwi Care

3. Specific Examples - Relevant Ideas & Case Studies

Simplified One-Step Skincare

Blue Light-Blocking Skincare

Skin-Boosting Bubbly Cleanser

Everyday Skincare Masks

Protective Moisturizing Mists

Powder-to-Foam Exfoliants

Purifying BHA Toners

Overnight Watermelon Face Masks

Icelandic Moss-Infused Hair Products

Celery-Based Skincare

Water-Activated Cleansing Powders

Turmeric-Powered Skincare Collections

Melatonin-Infused Solid Serums

Stress Relief Night Creams

Cooling Cheek Tints

Microbiome-Balancing Highlighters

Exfoliating Lip Tints

Semi-Permanent Brow Gels

Machine-Washable Makeup Sponges

Cooling Rubber Masks

Spray-On Face Masks

Energizing Two-Minute Facials

Sanitizing Hand Creams

Peel-Off Body Masks

Self-Heating Body Balms4-

Nut-Based Body Exfoliators

Rinse-Free Hair Cleansing Foams

Clarifying Scalp Serums

Gender-Neutral Clean Haircare

CO2-Powered Deep-Clean Shampoos

SkincareBased Hair Products

Customizing Hair Color Boosters

Customized Men's Hair Colors

Water-to-Foam Shampoos

4. Appendix

Special Features and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Farmacy

Indeed Labs

Neutrogena

Point68

Sand & Sky

Trader Joe's

Tropic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/31oa4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-and-skincare-trends-in-2020-consumer-insights-and-overlooked-opportunities-301167805.html

SOURCE Research and Markets