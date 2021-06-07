Beauty And Personal Care Market To Witness $ 1.26 Billion Growth In Africa During 2021-2025 | Rising Focus On Afrocentric Requirements To Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the beauty and personal care market in Africa to register a CAGR of almost 2%.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the beauty and personal care market in Africa to register a CAGR of almost 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The growing focus on Afrocentric requirements will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Segmentation

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare



Hair Care



Color Cosmetics



Fragrances



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

South Africa



Kenya



Egypt (Arab Republic Of Egypt)

(Arab Republic Of Egypt)

Nigeria



Rest Of Africa

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the beauty and personal care market in Africa provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa size

size Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa trends

trends Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa industry analysis

Product innovation and product line extension is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products may threaten the growth of the market.

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist beauty and personal care market growth in Africa during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the beauty and personal care market size in Africa and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care market vendors in Africa

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

(Arab Republic of ) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

LOreal SA

Revlon Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

