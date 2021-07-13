Bearaby Launches Sustainable Travel Weighted Blanket

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby , the brand providing rejuvenating rest through sustainable weighted blankets, is pleased to announce the launch of the Travel Napper - a 10lb travel weighted blanket designed to help you feel calmer and sleep better no matter where you are. The Travel Napper is a carry-on-sized blanket that's perfect for flights, road trips, hotel visits, public transportation, the workplace, and beyond - created to ease anxieties on the go, especially as we re-enter the world and adapt to our new normal.

"Our growing Bearaby community has been looking for ways they can reap the stress-relieving rewards of our weighted blankets while they're on the move, and we heard them loud and clear. After a long stretch of limited travel and in-person activities, it was important for us to create a product to quell the anxiety people are experiencing at this critical moment as we return to work and commuting. Bearaby's lighter weight Travel Napper offers support for whatever this next phase of life looks like for you." - Dr. Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby Founder

The Travel Napper harnesses all of the health benefits of Bearaby's signature weighted blankets - including science-backed Deep Touch Pressure, which stimulates the production of serotonin to boost your mood, reduces cortisol levels and therefore stress, and increases melatonin to help you fall and stay asleep. Hand-knit from 100% breathable organic cotton, making travel stress and sweat-free, the brand's latest release evenly distributes weight across the entire body to ease tension. Using its patented weighted yarn, the Travel Napper features a tighter looped high-density material giving it weight and flexibility at the same time. Like all Bearaby products, the Travel Napper and its packaging are plastic-free, 100% biodegradable, and MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-Tex certified.

Convenient for on-the-go use, the 40" x 64" Bearaby Travel Weighted Blanket retails at $209 and comes in a lightweight, weekender-style canvas bag for easy transportation. More compact than Bearaby's signature Nappers, this latest offering is still big enough to cover your chest and legs - so you can pop on your headphones, cocoon yourself in comforting calm, and relax all the way to your destination. If you're a little squeezed for space, it's easily folded in half so you can double-up the delightful pressure on either your upper body or your lap. Machine washable, and available in five calming colorways: Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Midnight Blue, Evening Rose, and Cloud White.

Additional information is available here .

About BearabyBearaby is on a mission to bring comfort, relief, and calm in a complex world. The brand creates beautiful and functional weighted blankets that are sustainably manufactured from organic materials and innovative upcycled fabrics - from loom to lap. Bearaby believes that restorative rest should be simple, natural, and drug-free - and that it's time to ditch the negative stigmas around healthy habits like napping and sleeping-in for a calmer, more collected world.

