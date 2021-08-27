Bear Creek Nursing Center Donates $15,600 To PHSC Nursing Students

They have also committed to provide internships and training at their facility

HUDSON, Fla., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, presented a $15,600 check to the PHSC Foundation last Friday. Their donation solidifies their commitment to students enrolled in their Practical Nursing (PN) program at Pasco Hernando State College. Each of twelve students will receive $1,300 in scholarships to ease the financial burden of tuition this year.

" September 15, 2021 will mark the 40th year anniversary of Bear Creek Nursing Center. We are proud to be part of this diverse and growing Pasco County community, and also very proud to be giving back to this community that we love and grew up with!" said Maria Owens-Wicker, Administrator at Bear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

NursingProcess.org ranks PHSC's LPN program first of more than 160 LPN programs approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.

