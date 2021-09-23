Beam Therapeutics Announces Updated Preclinical Data Highlighting Optimized LNP Delivery Approaches For In Vivo Base Editing To The Liver And Other Tissues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced new preclinical data highlighting advancements with the company's approach to developing novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations for in vivo liver editing. In addition, the company reported initial in vivo data demonstrating its delivery capabilities to tissues outside of the liver. The data will be presented today, September 23, 2021, from 11:15 - 11:45 a.m. ET at the TIDES USA Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference (TIDES 2021) in a presentation titled " Optimization of LNP for in vivo base editing."

"We are committed to advancing innovative genetic medicines to reach as many patients as possible, and our progress toward that is exemplified by the data reported today with our novel delivery technologies," said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. "Continued optimization of our LNPs has led to a substantial increase in liver editing potency to what we believe could be a clinically relevant dose for our lead LNP program, which we plan to finalize later this year. Importantly, data from our studies in non-human primates (NHPs) showed that these formulations were well tolerated and had good early storage stability in ongoing studies. We've also generated encouraging data using our novel LNP formulations gained through our acquisition of Guide Therapeutics, which could have meaningful application for delivery of our base editors to tissues beyond the liver, broadening the potential reach of our genetic medicines."

Using an mRNA-encoding adenine base editor (ABE) and guide RNA, Beam evaluated various LNP formulations and mRNA production processes to optimize its LNPs for improved in vivo liver editing and to avoid immune stimulation in NHPs. The findings highlight key improvements in Beam's LNP delivery system for the liver, including:

Increased editing potency in NHPs, demonstrating up to 60% editing at 1.0 mg/kg;

Well-tolerated formulations in NHPs treated with up to 1.5 mg/kg LNP, with minimal to mild increases in transient liver enzyme elevations that were resolved by day 15 post-treatment; and

Stable formulations with potency maintained at -20 and -80 ⁰C out to three months.

In addition, Beam reported an update on its proprietary approach to developing LNPs to deliver base editors to tissues beyond the liver, including hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Leveraging its DNA barcoding technology, Beam identified a family of LNPs for delivery of base editors to HSPCs in mice, with administration at 1.0 mg/kg leading to 40% expression of mRNA cargo in cells. Beam is evaluating this delivery approach for potential application in hemoglobinopathies and other genetic blood disorders.

