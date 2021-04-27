Beam Therapeutics Announces Oral And Poster Presentations At 24th American Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that the company will present data highlighting its proprietary base editing approach in several presentations during the 24 th American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, which will be hosted virtually May 11-14, 2021. In addition, Beam has been selected as a workshop presenter in the pre-meeting program taking place on May 10, 2021.

"Since our founding in 2017, we have been diligently focused on advancing our proprietary base editing technology to develop treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases, and we are pleased to present updates showcasing the potential of our technology during ASGCT," said Giuseppe Ciaramella, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Beam. "Taken together, these data highlight the depth of our understanding of base editing, including our work in delivery optimization to ensure efficient editing in the target organ, as well as analytical technology to confirm specificity and efficacy of our base editors, both of which are critical as we advance toward clinical development. We look forward to presenting these and additional data from our LNP program at ASGCT, as we work toward the nomination of our first development candidate from our liver portfolio and the planned IND application for our lead base editor program, BEAM-101, later this year."

Pre-Meeting Program: Moving Genome Editing to the Clinic: From Technology to Therapeutics Session: Gene Editing Workshop Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation: Using Base Editing and LNP Delivery to Correct Disease-Causing Mutations Underlying Genetic Liver Diseases Session: Synthetic/Molecular Conjugates and Physical Methods for Delivery Date and Time: May 11-14, 2021

Abstract summary: Base editing enables programmable single-base genomic mutations and has the potential to permanently cure serious genetic diseases. Realizing its therapeutic potential requires three key elements, including the development of new base editors with appropriate specificity, editing window, and efficacy; sgRNA sequence and chemistry for optimal potency and target specificity; and safe and effective methods for mRNA and sgRNA delivery to target organs and intracellular compartments. For this study, Beam evaluated editing levels in the liver of non-human primates using a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system containing a novel adenine base editor (ABE) and reporter sgRNA. These data demonstrate that Beam's base editors in combination with LNP delivery have the potential to treat genetic liver diseases.

Oral Presentation: LC-MS Confirmation of Single Amino Acid Correction by Base Editing Session: Pharmacology/Toxicology Studies or Assay Development Date and Time: Friday, May 14, 2021, 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET

Abstract summary: Base editing is emerging as a powerful next generation editing technology; however, developing adequate analytical assays to confirm precise base editing at the protein level is critical and has proven historically challenging. In this study, Beam utilized liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LC-MS) for multiple analytical assays to confirm the precise correction at the amino acid level by base editing, which proved to provide a unique solution for confirmation and quantitation of single amino acid corrections after base editing.

About Beam TherapeuticsBeam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

