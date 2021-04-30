Beam Global Schedules Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call For March 30, 2021, 4:30 P.m. Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it...

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it will report its Fiscal Year 2020 financial results on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: March 30, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-739-3880 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153216/e4f6988b00

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/beem210330.html

About Beam Global Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree ® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.The Company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the Company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Media Contacts:The Bulleit Group BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com 415-742-1894

Investor Relations:Kathy McDermott IR@BeamForAll.com+1 858 799 4583