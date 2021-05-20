Beam Global Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call For May 24, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Fiscal...

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), (the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Fiscal First Quarter 2021 financial results will take place on Monday May 24, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: May 24, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-844-739-3880 International Dial-In Number: + 1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156949/e8d906c5f6

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dmWfd6VU

About Beam Global Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree ® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.The Company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the Company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

Media Contact:Next PRPress@BeamForAll.com+1-813-526-1195

Investor Relations:Kathy McDermott IR@BeamForAll.com+1-858-295-7661