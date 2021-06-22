Beam Global Added To The FTSE Russell Microcap Index

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced it has been added to the FTSE...

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced it has been added to the FTSE Russell Microcap Index.

"Being added to the Russell index is validation of the work we have diligently engaged in since our Nasdaq listing just over two years ago," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "Our superior product offering, successful sales strategy and careful management of cash all represent the values of a Russell index company and we are proud to have been added."

The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market and is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment trading on national exchanges. The Index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected and companies continue to reflect appropriate capitalization and value characteristics.

About Beam GlobalBeam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media ContactNext PR+1 847-436-6444 Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:Kathy McDermott IR@BeamForAll.com+1 858-295-7661