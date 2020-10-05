BEACON Launching New Therapy Capability For Managing Stress To Help Canadians Thrive Amid COVID-19 Concerns

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - This Mental Illness Awareness Week, MindBeacon Group, the leading digital mental health provider in Canada, will launch a new capability within its BEACON ® service to help Canadians successfully manage stress in healthy ways.

The new therapy is particularly timely amid ongoing change and uncertainty during the pandemic. Since the pandemic began to affect Canadians' everyday lives, nearly half of those coming to BEACON to start therapy have indicated anxiety as their primary mental health concern (46%), up by 12 per cent compared to pre- March 2020 figures. The new Managing Stress therapy will help individuals develop a personalized collection of evidence-based techniques, to successfully deal with stress and minimize the risk of developing troubling issues such as anxiety, depression, substance use and others.

"We've seen during the pandemic that go-to ways of managing stress are simply not enough, and Canadians would benefit from having more robust strategies to deal with the many intense stressors they face today", says Dr. Peter Farvolden, Chief Science Officer at MindBeacon. "This new BEACON therapy capability gives Canadians one-to-one guidance from a registered therapist to learn valuable strategies and find the balance that they need to protect their mental well-being."

The Managing Stress therapy has been released as part of the existing BEACON service that improves several mental well-being concerns including depression, anxiety, insomnia, post-traumatic stress and others. The therapy will be available to all interested in starting BEACON, whether through employer or health services providers, or as a reimbursable benefit through most major Canadian group health benefit plans. BEACON guided digital therapy is also available to Ontario residents free of charge during COVID-19, funded by the Government of Ontario.

As with all BEACON therapy, every individual is guided by a dedicated therapist who forms a trusted relationship through secure digital messaging. The experience is completely digital and involves a tailored course of readings and activities the user completes anytime, anywhere they are comfortable, to develop new skills to improve and protect their mental well-being.

In September, BEACON also launched a new therapy capability for Chronic Pain Management. Chronic pain is estimated to affect 48 per cent of employees in Canada, and is known to negatively impact their ability to function well in work and life overall. This therapy for Chronic Pain Management offers a psychological approach to learning self-management strategies and can be used as a standalone or to complement medical treatment. As with Managing Stress, the therapy will be available to all interested in starting BEACON, whether through employer or health services providers, or as a reimbursable benefit through most major Canadian group health benefit plans. BEACON guided digital therapy is also available to Ontario residents free of charge during COVID-19, funded by the Government of Ontario.

About MindBeacon

MindBeacon is committed to revolutionizing the availability, access and delivery of evidence-based mental and behavioural health services. With the goal of empowering people to live to their fullest potential, MindBeacon brings leading innovation and current clinical best practice together. Their clinical practice began with CBT Associates, a network of Greater Toronto Area-based clinics that provides in-person and virtual care to individuals across Ontario. In 2017, the BEACON ® digital therapy service was introduced as the first commercially-available therapist-guided iCBT service available across Canada. mindbeacon.com

