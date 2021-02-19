Beacon Establishes Robert R. Buck Scholarship Program

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the "Company") announced today that it has established the Robert R. Buck Scholarship Program in honor of former President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Robert "Bob" Buck, whose final Board term ended with today's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Robert R. Buck Scholarship Program will award $25,000 in scholarships annually to the dependents of Beacon employees pursuing post-secondary education at a two-year college, four-year university or vocational-technical school in the U.S. or Canada. Ten awards of $2,500 will be granted beginning in June 2021.

"Bob's deep care for Beacon employees and their families makes a scholarship program carrying his name an ideal way to honor his legacy. We are proud to support our employees as they help the next generation strive towards its full potential," explained Julian Francis, Beacon's President and CEO.

"I could not be more honored to have these scholarships carry my name. I am deeply touched by this gesture and thrilled to know that students in Beacon employee families will have the opportunity to receive grants toward their continued education," said Bob Buck.

An online application site for employee dependents will be available in mid-March.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

