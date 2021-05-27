Beacon Education Expands Partnership With The University Of Otago

The interdisciplinary Online Master of Business Data Science program builds on the success of the China Online MBA

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the world's largest provider of online degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with the University of Otago with the innovative, interdisciplinary online Master of Business Data Science (MBusDataSc).

The success of the innovative Otago Online MBA, designed for talented Chinese-speaking professionals and executives across China, had companies enthusiastically requesting a skills-based degree in data science with a focus on business, analytics, and practice.

Graduates will acquire advanced knowledge in areas including data analysis application in business, ethical and privacy issues and mitigation approaches technologies for managing large data sets, and techniques for analyzing data.

Robin Gauld, Dean of the Otago Business School notes, "Otago Business School is delighted to be a partner with Beacon in delivery of our world-leading online MBA designed, in this case, for Chinese business professionals. Through our partnership, we have been able to deliver our usual high-quality degree experience, while continuing to be a leader in online education. We are excited about the pending launch of our Masters in Business Data Science with Beacon, also delivered fully in Chinese. Otago Business School and Beacon both value innovation and we look forward to further expanding our partnership in pursuit of world-class online education."

Beacon's CEO Michael Wang explains, "Otago understands Chinese working professional learners, their needs, and goals. This resonates in all aspects of the program design and we are proud to deliver and support the MBA and the incoming MBusDataSc program to talented cohorts around the country."

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO

Founded in 1869 with its main campus in Dunedin, The University of Otago is New Zealand's oldest university now with a presence in Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland, and Wellington. Its 21,000 students, including 4,000 post grads, come from over 100 countries, all seeking an intensely focused, high quality, and personalized education that has been ranked five stars plus ranking by QS, placing it in the top 1% of universities around the world. https://www.otago.ac.nz/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. With 35+ programs across 17+ university partners, Beacon is transforming digital, degree-based education in China. https://www.beaconedu.com/

