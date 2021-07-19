Beacon Dental Health Expands Northeast Footprint With Massachusetts And Rhode Island Affiliations

BOSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Dental Health ( beacondentalhealth.com) announced the multi-unit affiliation and integration of Kerr Dental Associates and Columbian Square Dental, leading dental practices in Eastern Massachusetts, and Aesthetic Dentistry of Wickford, a premiere practice in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The business has completed five affiliations in the last twelve months.

Dr. Frank Schiano, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder, shared, "Dr. Kerr and Dr. Verbeyst are visionary dentists and we look forward to working closely with them to deliver exceptional outcomes for patients."

"I wanted to make sure that our patients would still be in great hands and Beacon Dental Health was a natural fit. I really value the business' local roots and capabilities. The Beacon team has embraced me and our practice staff as partners and they have maintained the same family feel and culture that we have worked hard to create over many decades," said Dr. Stephen Kerr, founder of Kerr Dental Associates and Columbian Square Dental.

Beacon Dental Health provides a robust suite of business support services, including marketing, finance, accounting, analytics, human resources, IT, and revenue cycle management, allowing dentists to invest more of their time and expertise caring for patients.

Dr. John Verbeyst, founder of Aesthetic Dentistry of Wickford, added, "When I decided to look into transitioning ownership of my practice after 33-years, I knew that not every potential buyer would be the right fit. After much consideration and thought it became apparent to me that Beacon Dental Health checked all the boxes necessary for me to proceed with the partnership."

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kerr and Dr. Verbeyst to the Beacon family. They have built great practices that have become important anchor institutions in their local communities," said Rishi Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of Beacon Dental Health.

About Beacon Dental HealthBeacon Dental Health, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of comprehensive business support services to high-potential dental practices in New England. The business was founded and is led by an experienced team of local clinical and business leaders who are passionate about bringing together the best of business and the best of dentistry to deliver exceptional outcomes. For more information, please visit beacondentalhealth.com or contact Grace Grimard ( ggrimard@beacondentalhealth.com).

