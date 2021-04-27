Beacon Appoints Sean M. McDevitt As Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Sean M. McDevitt as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Mr. McDevitt will join Beacon May 3, 2021, assume his new responsibilities immediately, and work closely with current CHRO Christopher Harrison, who will support the transition up through his previously announced departure later this quarter.

Prior to joining Beacon, Mr. McDevitt had served as Executive Vice President and CHRO at Apple Leisure Group, a $4.5 billion global integrated travel company, since 2019. There he was responsible for all HR functions, as well as Corporate Communications and Corporate and Social Responsibility. He led the cultural integration of a $2 billion acquisition, helped the company reset its corporate mission, vision and values, and focused on employee engagement. Previously, he had a 22-year career with PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report and Pepsi Bottling Group in various regions of the U.S., as well as Spain, Turkey and Portugal. He concluded his time at Pepsi as Senior Vice President, Field Human Resources for North America Beverages. During his tenure at Pepsi Bottling Group, Mr. McDevitt directed field HR, served as HR Lead on an international acquisition, and was VP, HR for the company in Spain. When he transitioned to PepsiCo, he began as VP, HR in Spain and Portugal. Upon returning to the U.S., he served in VP and SVP of HR roles and was instrumental in PepsiCo's global transformation. During that time, he was the HR lead in designing and implementing a new global operating model. Finally, as SVP, Field HR of PepsiCo from 2015-2018, Mr. McDevitt supported over 50,000 employees and led a 250-person HR team across the U.S. and Canada. Among other accomplishments, he focused on increasing diverse representation in Pepsi's frontline workforce. Mr. McDevitt earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology and an MBA from Brigham Young University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sean to the Beacon team," said Julian Francis, President and CEO of Beacon. "Sean's extensive background in both field and corporate operations, combined with his talent development, total rewards and change management expertise will strengthen Beacon and be a key asset as we continue our diversity, equity and inclusion journey. With Sean helping to ensure that everyone on our team is able to reach their full potential, the Company is poised to deliver continued growth and outstanding operational performance."

Mr. McDevitt added: "I am thrilled to join Beacon and bring my distribution background to bear in the building products industry. The company's growth and drive for continuous improvement in all facets of the business is impressive. I look forward to partnering with Julian and the executive team as we work together to put people first and deliver on the Company's strategic initiatives."

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

